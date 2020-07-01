The Valley Air District is asking residents to resist using personal fireworks during Fourth of July celebrations.
In a news release, the air district said fireworks emit high levels of particulate matter including soot, ash and metals, which can cause negative health effects. At-risk individuals include small children, elderly and people with existing respiratory conditions, the air district said.
It's particularly important this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many communities to cancel July 4 celebrations, the air district added.
“We ask that residents are considerate to the health and well-being of the Valley’s most vulnerable individuals, especially during this unprecedented health crisis,” said Samir Sheikh, Valley Air District’s executive director. “Fireworks release large amounts of PM at ground-level, where individuals can breathe in the harmful pollutant.”
Each Fourth of July, air monitors across the Valley spike in particulate matter concentrations — often four to five times higher than the health-based federal standard — and typically during evening hours when personal fireworks are in use, the air district said. It can also threaten the Central Valley’s progress in meeting air-quality standards that protect public health.
For more information, call the air district’s Bakersfield office at 392-5500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.