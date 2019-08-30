If you’re like me, you can easily envision us all in the proverbial handbasket, flying on the fast track to hell. It can be discouraging, even enervating, just to read the front page headlines these days. Those handy news alerts on our smart phones can suck the joy out of life. If I’m having a good day, I ignore my notifications.
When we absorb the complicated discussions of the problems facing our country and our world, we can end up feeling powerless. Disheartened. Does anything we do make a difference? Does it even matter if we vote? If we recycle bottles? If we let someone go ahead of us at the DMV? Does the existence of one person amount to even a hill of beans in this crazy world?
If we get over ourselves enough to listen, we may hear the gentle breath of the Holy Spirit, whispering in response: Yes.
If we believe in the unique soul of each human being, if we believe that God ‘counts the hairs on our heads’ and all that, (Lk 12:7) we know this to be true: each one of us matters. We may never be famous or remembered in history books, but our dignity as children of God means that what we do in our small, unheralded lives matters.
A lesson my mother taught, by the way she lived her life, has stayed with me now that she is gone. My mother was the queen of small gestures, the kinds of things you don’t appreciate until they too are gone. My mother never missed an opportunity to send a card or a gift to someone she loved. She was a Hallmark frequent flyer, mailing off cards for birthdays, anniversaries, baby showers, weddings, funerals, baptisms, first Communions, you name it: my mother sent a card. During our salad days, when my husband and I each worked several jobs and were starving artists anyway, my mother sent us cards for second-tier holidays — St. Patrick’s Day, Halloween, for crying out loud — with a check enclosed. They were small checks, but they always helped us make it through the month.
When friends or family members were hospitalized or had surgery, my mother sent them flowers to brighten their recovery time. I felt a little sad recently when no one sent me flowers after my knee procedure. But really, who thinks of these things? I don’t. My mother did. Her thoughtfulness took the form of seemingly small acts, but they were important to her recipients, as well as to her identity. She was a person who remembered.
When I think of the kind of accomplishment that will never be noted for posterity, a now-famous commencement speech comes to mind in which Admiral William McRaven gave the following advice to graduates for a productive and meaningful life: “Make your bed.” The Admiral’s point about starting the day with an act that can hardly be called a triumph is simple but profound: “Little things in life matter.” Making the bed is easily done in a few minutes, but it is an apt metaphor for the usefulness of not skipping over the slight but incremental steps we can take in living decent lives.
So take heart, I tell myself, and start small. Slow down enough to listen for the calming whisper of the Holy Spirit: A small prayer. Make youSr bed: a small chore. Rethink your use of throwaway plastics: a small improvement. Give what your budget will bear to inspiring organizations: a small contribution. Pass up the parking place in the shade: a small good deed. Smile at the parent whose kid is melting down in the grocery cart: a small kindness. Send a card to someone in mourning: a small sympathy. Tell your loved ones how much you love them: a small word. You can handle the small, I tell myself.
We can find it too daunting to solve the world’s huge problems. We can shrink from aspiring, as the First Lady enjoins us, to Be Best. But by aiming small, we can perhaps find ways to Be Hopeful. Be Helpful. Be Present. Be Faithful.
