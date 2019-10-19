Score

V 13 6 6 7 — 34

BC 0 14 0 14 — 20

First quarter

V - Arroyo 22 field goal

V - Arroyo 41 field goal

V - Williams 30 yard blocked punt return (Arroyo kick)

Second quarter

BC - Martin 1 run (Winders kick)

V - Arroyo 19 field goal

BC - Jones 33 pass from Wingle (Winders kick)

V - Arroyo 19 field goal

Third quarter

 

Fourth quarter

 

Individual stats

RUSHING — V: . BC .

PASSING — V: . BC .

RECEIVING — V: . BC .

RECORDS: V 5-1, 1-0. BC 2-4, 1-0

