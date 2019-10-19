Score
V 13 6 6 7 — 34
BC 0 14 0 14 — 20
First quarter
V - Arroyo 22 field goal
V - Arroyo 41 field goal
V - Williams 30 yard blocked punt return (Arroyo kick)
Second quarter
BC - Martin 1 run (Winders kick)
V - Arroyo 19 field goal
BC - Jones 33 pass from Wingle (Winders kick)
V - Arroyo 19 field goal
Third quarter
Fourth quarter
Individual stats
RUSHING — V: . BC .
PASSING — V: . BC .
RECEIVING — V: . BC .
RECORDS: V 5-1, 1-0. BC 2-4, 1-0
