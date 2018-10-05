Bakersfield Police found two females suffering from minor gunshot wounds at 12:24 a.m. Friday when responding to gunshots in the 46000 block of Gardenwood Lane in the southwest Bakersfield. The victims were taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.