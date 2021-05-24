Two Wasco brothers convicted of conspiracy to commit murder

A Kern County jury convicted two Wasco brothers of conspiracy to commit murder and other related charges last week.
The two men, Antonio Diaz and Mariano Diaz, had tried to kill the ex-girlfriend of Antonio in October 2019, the jury found.
According to a press release sent out by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, Antonio snuck into his ex-girlfriends home at around 10:30 p.m., on Oct. 20, and begged his ex-girlfriend to get back together with him. When she refused, the DA says Antonio yelled to his brother to kill her.
Mariano, who the DA says was waiting outside, then rushed in and attacked the victim, stabbing her several times. Antonio chased after the victim’s 10-year-old daughter, who had run outside to call for help, throwing her to the ground, which resulted in her losing consciousness, the press release said.
After the brothers fled the area, the victim managed to contact her neighbors to call 911. She was eventually treated for her injuries at Kern Medical Center.
In addition to conspiracy to commit murder, both Antonio and Mariano were convicted of premeditated attempted murder, first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and violence and child abuse likely to cause great bodily harm.
“Crimes of unspeakable domestic violence can occur in all parts of Kern County, and we have attorneys that specialize in domestic violence cases to ensure that murder conspiracies and attempted killings like this one do not go unpunished,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in the release. “A conspiracy to commit murder is punished on the same level as a completed murder, and for good reason – when criminals join together in a goal to commit a crime, it is more likely that the crime will actually be carried out than if they act alone. Fortunately, the victims in this case survived, but not without substantial injury and unforgettable trauma.”
Antonio and Mariano could spend 30 years in prison for their conviction. Sentencing is scheduled for June 18. Deputy District Attorney Cole Sherman prosecuted the case.