Two teenagers were shot during a drive-by shooting in the 100 block of Lincoln Street on Sunday. Both victims sustained minor, non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital by ambulance where they are in stable condition.
The suspect vehicle is described as a white or cream colored sedan.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661)327-7111.
