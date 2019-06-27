The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that caused injuries to two men driving on Highway 99 in McFarland.
At around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the McFarland Police Department received a phone call from a witness reporting a car had been swerving driving south on Highway 99. Police found two men inside the car with gunshot wounds. The driver suffered major injuries, while the passenger had moderate injuries. Both men were taken to Kern Medical for treatment.
Police say the men were shot between McFarland and Delano on Highway 99 while driving south, though police don't know if gunfire occurred inside or outside of their car.
CHP is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Bakersfield office at 396-6600.
