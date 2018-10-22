Two people died and four were injured in a head-on collision on Panama Lane near Oswell Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
California Highway Patrol reported that a 2004 Nissan Frontier was driving the wrong way in the eastbound lane of Panama Avenue when it struck a 2004 Honda Civic.
The drivers of both vehicles died. They have not yet been identified. Four people in the Honda were taken to the hospital. Humberto Jacinto, 22, suffered major injuries, according to CHP, while Cristina Gallardo, 46, Hilario Martinez, 18, and Teodulo Martinez, 20, sustained moderate injuries. All four are from Arvin.
The accident is under investigation.
On 10-21-2018 at 1932 hours, CHP dispatch received a call of a traffic collision with injuries on Panama Lane, east of Oswell Street. Upon arrival, CHP units located a two vehicle traffic collision with severe injuries. It was determined that at approximately 1930 hours, a 2004 Nissan Frontier was traveling westbound within the eastbound lanes of Panama Lane, east of Oswell Street. A 2004 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound at the same location. A head on traffic collision occurred between the two vehicles. The drivers of both vehicles sustained severe injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision. The collision is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.