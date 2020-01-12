Two men were captured and arrested after a brief vehicular pursuit on Sunday morning near the Grapevine in Fort Tejon on Wheeler Ridge Road and Santa Elena Drive.
California Highway Patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop due to reckless driving, but the vehicle, which was later confirmed stolen, stopped on the center median island and one of the suspects jumped out of the window and ran.
The driver drove off and began a pursuit on Wheeler Ridge Road. The vehicle ran a red light and crashed into a white sedan.
Both the driver and passenger are in custody. The female driver of the sedan suffered major injuries but is expected to survive.
