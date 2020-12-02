Two men accused of killing a 5-year-old boy in February 2017 are scheduled to stand trial on Dec. 14, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.
Jonathan Knight and Jeremy King are charged with first-degree murder with two alleged special circumstances, including shooting from a vehicle and participating in a gang. They are both being held in Kern County Jail without bail pending court proceedings.
The circumstances behind Knight and King's arrests stem from a shooting on Feb. 23, 2017, during which Kason Guyton was shot and killed while riding in a car at the 600 block of California Avenue. His 7-year-old brother, Brian Guyton, was wounded but survived.
The boys were in a car driven by Davyon Vercher, a member of the East Side Crips, who was on parole at the time of the shooting. Vercher was dating the boys’ mother, according to court reports.
King and Knight are known members of the West Side Crips.