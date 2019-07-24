The Bakersfield Police Department arrested three people on suspicion of robbery and assault Tuesday.
At approximately 1:08 a.m., BPD responded to the 2500 block of Bea Court regarding reports of an assault and robbery. According to BPD the victim was allegedly confronted by two people armed with firearms at his home and claimed he was assaulted and robbed. The victim was taken to a local hospital for significant injuries.
BPD officers were led to the 6700 block of Lafayette Way, where they arrested three people. Angel Ayala, 27, Olivia Garcia, 25, and Miguel Garcia, 26, were arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, weapons violations and possession of a controlled substance for sales.
All three were booked into the Kern County jail.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Felipe Juarez at 326-3553 or BPD at 327-7111.
