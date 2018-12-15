Food is a special topic since, unlike other necessities in life, it's actual fun to discuss. Along with common getting-to-know-you questions like "What do you do for a living?" and "Are you married?," people usually want to know where you like to dine or what you enjoy eating.
While many people don't make it past the conversation stage, some hit the keyboard to compose love letters to their favorite restaurants and dishes. Foremost is The Californian's restaurant critic Pete Tittl, who in this guide shares with us his best-of lists for 2018.
He starts by looking at trends, which ran the gamut from meat-centric barbecue — enjoying a local revival — to the continued rise of plant-based alternatives. The latter is not only good news for the vegetarians and vegans in the community but also those looking for a healthier diet, balancing those burgers from Moo Creamery (like the behemoth on our cover) with a salad from Locale Farm to Table or Firestone Grill. (Pete recommends the spot for its barbecue and its greens under our casual dining list.)
Speaking of casual dining, Bakersfield has its plate full, with Tittl naming more than 20 spots to relax and nosh. For occasions that warrant a finer dining experiences, he has his top 10 recommendations.
And no guide would be complete without his must-order items. Of course, chile verde, in its many forms — solo or on top of bean dip or a pizza — made the cut as did the home cooking of Cope's Knotty Pine Cafe, the hot and spicy shrimp at Lam's, the fire chicken at Crazy BBQ and much, much more.
In the courtroom, attorneys must wait for judges or juries to render a verdict, but in the dining room they call the shots. Top legal eagles H.A. Sala and David Torres share their favorites in town.
And Mossman's possibly oldest longtime customer, Ken Vetter, sat down with Herb Benham to discuss his favorite local spot. At age 90, the insurance agent has been eating at the coffee shop inside Westchester Bowling Alley daily since 1951.
Journalists dig for loose change for lunch as hard as they dig for dirt on their stories, so we tapped our team for their picks as well. Sports editor Teddy Feinberg, who moved to Bakersfield last year, continues to explore the local dining scene and shared his current obsession: the breakfast burrito at Donut Nation and Estrella Bakery.
Columnist Robert Price outdid himself — is that even possible? — by venturing out to try as many Buffalo wings as he could cram into a happy hour. He shares some favorites but admits the search continues.
If this was appetizer enough, dig into this guide and start planning your next local dining adventure.
