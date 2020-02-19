Politicians react to Donald Trump’s address Wednesday in Bakersfield:
“One of the necessities for the long-term success and economic health of the Central Valley is having a safe, reliable and adequate water supply for our communities, farmers, ranchers and families. Because of the leadership and actions of President Trump and Congressman McCarthy, we have the opportunity to get more water using adaptive management and the best science. We now need Governor Newsom to follow suit and also provide needed water supplies for our state water projects including the Central Valley — both the state and feds must do their parts to ensure California is fundamentally strong and that we can continue to grow and feed not only California but our nation and the world.”
— Assemblyman Vince Fong
"It was an honor to have President Donald J. Trump visit Bakersfield. By keeping his word to farmers, President Trump has shown his commitment to securing a safe and reliable food supply for American families. I appreciate President Trump's commitment to the biological opinions that support water delivery and sound infrastructure. This is an opportunity for the governor and the president to work together to support California's farmers and families by investing in sound water projects. When water flows, food grows. Our farmers must have access to the water they need to ensure food security for American families."
— Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove
“California won’t allow the Trump Administration to destroy and deplete our natural resources. We’re prepared to challenge the Trump Administration’s harmful attack on our state’s critical ecosystems and environment.”
— California Attorney General Xavier Becerra
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.