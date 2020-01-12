The casual dining scene is prospering in Bakersfield. So much so that we couldn’t limit the list to an arbitrary number. Here are some worth your time and money, some new, some quite established:
24th Street Cafe (1415 24th St.): There are so many great things here — my sister-in-law swears by the huevos rancheros, others love the fried trout with eggs and pumpkin pancakes, the corned beef hash, chicken-fried steak and eggs with homemade biscuits, the smoked tri-tip scramble with red and yellow peppers and pepper jack cheese. Every visit is an adventure. Once I got the chili cheese omelet, thought it’d be boring, but it wasn’t. Lots of choices for vegetarians, too. It’s been so good for so long.
Angry Barnyard BBQ (916 18th St.): You may read about this great place elsewhere in this special section as its one of the best new restaurants to open in 2019, but I wanted to include it on this list, too. Great Southern food fixings with barbecued meats and Southern specialties like tomato pie. Located in that trendy Eastchester area of downtown.
Aqui Es Texcoco (2673 Mount Vernon Ave.) Yet another excellent new restaurant specializing in lamb barbacoa and other delicacies from a region of Mexico that isn’t as overexposed in America as so many other regions of our southern neighbor are.
Bootlegger’s Craft Pub & Eatery (955 Oak St.): Great happy hour, interesting gastropub food like house-made pretzels with beer cheese (sounds gross but is great), amazing Korean tacos, super chicken wings, stacked mac and cheese (topped with pulled pork or hot link), the bacon mac and cheese burger. Lots of craft beers on tap. Endorsed by my Aches & Pains softball team.
Cafe Smitten (909 18th St.): Adding pies from The Pie Hole in L.A. this year was a master stroke, and I hope now that entrepreneurs Shai and Stasie Bitton have opened a second restaurant in the southwest that this place doesn’t slip. This is still the perfect place for a light breakfast or lunch with a friend, either inside or on the patio. Everyone seems to love the Moroccan eggs and new additions like the steak sandwich (with cilantro, sautéed fennel and aioli) and the “hummus smash” sandwich (avocado, cucumber, radish and heirloom tomatoes) are also excellent. The chicken schnitzel strips get a special mention elsewhere in this section.
Coconut Joe’s Beach Grill (4158 California Ave.): This place reminds me a lot of Jake’s as it started simple with tri-tip and chicken and along the way has added so many great things such as fantastic chicken soup, jerk chicken gumbo bread bowl, coconut rum shrimp and outstanding frosted banana cake. Months ago they tested lobster tacos, but unfortunately I didn’t get there. I hope those are in our future.
The Crest Bar & Grill (5025 Wible Road): Named in honor of a drive-in theater located at the spot that’s been gone so long I can barely remember ever going there. This restaurant in an RV park is a must for foodies. Quality sandwiches, salads, dinners, prime rib. My favorite is the Pastrami Gone Wild sandwich (pepper jack cheese, avocado, sautéed onions, garlic and jalapenos on grilled sourdough). Very juicy burgers and solid breakfasts, too.
Dot x Ott (930 18th St.): One of the best new restaurants of 2019, this small Eastchester food store/restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, but when we visited at night it’s justifiably crowded so make reservations. An emphasis on locally produced foods prepared artfully is why it’s such a winner. Recently added “Bubbles + Oyster” hour every Friday and Saturday from 4-6 p.m.
Firestone Grill (3501 California Ave.): The pork ribs were OK, not up to what I’ve had at other places in town, but who can resist the huge, thick, smoky tri-tip sandwich or the pulled pork on the buttery bun? The ABC burger (avocado, bacon and jack cheese) is outstanding too, among the best in town. Solid large salads, though be warned the ambiance is noisy.
Frugatti's (600 Coffee Road): We last visited in October and it was the usual great stuff, pastas that are really al dente, fun appetizers like “Spicy Parmesan Chicken Things,” that fitness menu, amazing Colorado lamb medallions basted with a garlic butter sauce, and that famous wood-fired salmon with Fat Sammy sauce (a lemon/cream/red pepper concoction). As they bill it: “Italian food by real Italians.”
Great Castle Chinese Restaurant (410 Union Ave.): Another Bakersfield institution for so many reasons. This Cantonese restaurant does amazing walnut shrimp (I’ve never had better), kung pao beef, sizzling rice soup, shrimp fried rice — too many great choices if you visit often. Not much on atmosphere, but you know where your dollars are going: into the food.
Jake's Tex-Mex Cafe (1710 Oak St.): A second-generation family-owned institution that was once a simple purveyor of pit-style beef and garlic chicken in salads and burritos, it continues to evolve in quite satisfying ways, with great new desserts besides its famous chocolate cake, which is personally responsible for 10 full pounds of my body weight. Other great additions: a vegetarian burrito, jalapeno cornbread and those chocolate chip cookies with the simple but alluring cream cheese chocolate frosting. Don’t avoid the lemon cake, which has its own unique charms. My L.A.-based daughter must always stop here when she visits.
Lino’s Mexican Cuisine (2911 Taft Highway): There’s a lot of love here if you’re willing to drive south of town for some excellent food. The Lino bowls are perfect if you don’t want a full-on meal. The atmosphere is very upscale considering you’re in the middle of nowhere in what seems like an industrial area. In the past we’ve loved a chicken dish called pollo al horno and the pork barbacoa with house-made bacon chipotle barbecue sauce.
Locale Farm to Table Eatery (1723 18th St.): Located in an old gas station across from the Merle Haggard post office downtown, the owner (not from Bakersfield) was astonished by the local vegetables available and years before it was cool went farm to table and devoted some energy to the vegetarian choices, too. But carnivores have options, such as the cowboy salad with pulled pork, burgers and half salad/half sandwich options. The salads are so thoughtfully assembled that you have to work them into your visit somehow. For the upcoming cold weather who can resist their grilled cheese and tomato soup?
Luigi's (725 E. 19th St.): Yeah, it’s crowded and patience is required but just go hang out in that amazing deli next door or get a drink at the small bar. Everyone has their favorites here: the stuffed chicken special, the steak, the half and half, the pastrami sandwich, the mushroom ravioli with the sage butter sauce, the Butterfinger pie, the Thursday salmon lunch special, the Wednesday lasagna (you can buy it to go in the deli). Family owned for many generations now. If you get a chance to go to those wine dinners they throw occasionally, do it. They do have a gluten-free menu, too.
Mama Roomba (1814 Eye St.): This tiny Caribbean tapas bar does a lot of things right, from the shrimp ceviche to the fried chicken and the black beans with plantains. The cool urban vibe makes it a great place to kick off the weekend. Don’t overlook the skillet shrimp in cream sauce or the hot garlic chicken wings. A key forerunner of the revival of downtown dining.
Milt’s Coffee Shop (6112 Knudsen Drive): Milt’s, like 24th Street Café (same family ownership), is always great even as they add more trendy items to their upscale coffee shop menu. Just recently a friend ordered lasagna with eggs for breakfast. An idea whose time has come. And like everything else, you know it’ll be special. I seldom get past the breakfast specials menu insert where we found the lasagna with eggs and another gem, fried mashed potatoes mixed with bacon, eggs on the side. Cakes and desserts that vary month to month are too tempting to pass up. There is an attention to detail that you see in high-end restaurants. On weekends some love their bloody marys, which look a bit strong to me.
Moo Creamery (4885 Truxtun Ave.): They’re always playing with the food here. Trying new things like jalapeno cream cheese ice cream. Their slogan is “Food for every mood,” and we have so many favorites on the menu, any of the burgers, the bacon fried rice, the chili, the fresh cut fries, the meatloaf, old-fashioned sloppy Joes, salmon tacos, garlic pita chips with hummus. Exceptional vegetarian options, too.
Muertos Kitchen & Lounge (1514 Wall St.): We had intended to recommend this downtown institution but got an email from owner Shawna Haddad early in December that the restaurant’s last day would be Dec. 21, and it would be reconfigured in January as Two Goats & The Goose. Muertos dying? The irony, the irony. She said some fan-favorites will remain — chile verde and fish and chips — in addition to daily specials and new items in the simple pub-style rebranding.
New Vintage Grill (9901 Hageman Road): New Vintage Grill is always trying to improve, and there’s a lot to recommend: turkey sausage and kale soup, the chunky chili, pastrami sandwich or French dip, that special pizza with garlic, jalapenos and double pepperoni. We’ve always liked the artful use of veggies in the sandwiches.
Nuestro Mexico (716 21st St.): Owner Francisco Martin may have opened a Vegas-style lounge in the northwest, but he still runs a tight ship at his downtown place. We love the New Mexico-style enchiladas, the shrimp scampi tacos, fish filet with chile verde and shrimp, the fajitas salads, which add squash to the typical veggies you see in fajitas, and the steak borracho made with vegetables and beer. The kitchen will try to calibrate what you order to your individual heat tolerance. I appreciate that.
Pork Chop & Bubba’s BBQ (1230 H St.): Former welder Branden Slichter took up barbecuing as a hobby, won some competitions, started a catering business and later opened a humble little place just east of the BHS campus that has the most amazing smoked meats. It’s got brisket that could fly in Texas. That says it all. A lot like Angry Barnyard with things like fried okra or green beans and Alabama white barbecue sauce.
ReMix Asian Kitchen (9450 Stockdale Highway): New foods are always available at this Korean/Asian/American restaurant located in the middle of medical and dental offices by the river. The owner always seems to be there, and if you dine in he’ll pick your brain on what you think about what you ordered. That restlessness in the kitchen benefits us, really. The bulgogi tri-tip is always great.
Sonder (9500 Brimhall Road): Sonder is a fun place for drinks and hangover burgers (with tater tots on the bottom and a fried egg on top), Cuban sandwiches, that Canadian specialty poutine (well-dressed French fries) or just a place to chill and play games. They just released a new menu, there is no corkage fee if you bring your own bottle of wine on Wednesdays and live entertainment is offered to boot that night. Desserts include funnel cake fries with maple caramel sauce. The burrito with shaved ribeye steak, caramelized onions and beer-batter fries is the bomb.
Wiki Wine Dive & Grill (11350 Ming Ave.): The staff has revamped the menu, recapturing the energy it had when it first opened back in 2013. All the new choices are marked on the menu, which is available in the dining room or bar, and there’s a reasonable list of vegan/vegetarian choices. So much to recommend: the chili, the beef bourguignon, the Parmesan-crusted brisket sandwich, the house-made meatloaf with au gratin potatoes, the in-house breaded chicken fingers.
