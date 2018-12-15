The party of the year is over but the fun continues. That's thanks to Children's Advocates Resource Endowment (CARE), which recently distributed funds earned from this year's Village Fest.
Held at the Kern County Museum, the annual event is attended by approximately 7,500 people including 400 volunteers, vendors and participants each year according to Jim Luff, president of CARE.
Since 2000, CARE has split the event's net proceeds with 60 percent going into an endowment fund to serve the future needs of Kern County children and the other 40 percent invested in spring and fall grant funding cycles.
This year, CARE awarded more than $34,000 to local nonprofit groups serving children, aiding Quilts for Kids ($1,000), Kern County Network for Children ($815), The Jingle Bell Club ($1,500), National Adoption Day ($2,500), Community Action Partnership of Kern ($10,000), Bakersfield Police Activities League ($2,500), The Boys & Girls Club of Kern County ($10,000) and the Girl Scouts of Central California South ($6,165).
Some grant money is already earmarked for specific goals, Luff said, including the purchase of 90 pairs of shoes for low-income children, new flooring at the Girl Scouts Activity Center, an ice machine for the Boys & Girls Club and funding the annual Shop with a Cop program for low-income youth. Each grant request is carefully reviewed by board members with a goal being to serve as many children as possible through each grant.
Along with raising funds to support the community, Village Fest was a standout event with more than 80,000 drink samples and 48,000 food samples served during the Sept. 8 gathering.
