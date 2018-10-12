What's going on in the local dining scene? We have the latest deals and news:
Cowboy Chicken: New to town, this chain is coming out of the gate strong with grand opening events next week.
On Monday, the first 100 guests in line when the restaurant opens at 11 a.m. will be eligible for a drawing in which five people (18 and older) will receive free chicken for a year. Bring the family in later that day when children eat free after 4 p.m. with any adult entrée purchase for dine-in meals.
On Tuesday, Cowboy Chicken will donate 25 percent of the day's proceeds to The Wounded Heroes Fund, which aids veterans and their families affected by war by providing them with the support they need for a healthy return to civilian life.
Then it's Way-Back Wednesday in which it offers items at their 1981 — the year the restaurant first opened — prices for dine-in guests. That means a half-chicken platter (with "potaters" and ranch beans) for $3.29 and peach cobbler for $1.19
Thursday will bring a 50 percent discount for all members of law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, nurses, doctors and active and veteran military personnel who dine in that day. (A badge or proof of profession must be shown to redeem the deal.)
For Facebook Friday (Oct. 19), those who like Cowboy Chicken Bakersfield on Facebook and show proof to the cashier will receive a free cobbler.
Cowboy Chicken is at 5620 California Ave, Suite A.
Burgerim: No word yet on when the other two locations for the fast-growing burger chain will open in Bakersfield, but the one we have (at 5041 Gosford Road #300) is offering a couple of deals this month. On Oct. 18, to kick off NBA season, it will offer a family box, comprised of eight burgers, eight wings and fries or onion rings for $24.99. The box is regularly $34.99. On Oct. 31, kids can dine for 99 cents with the purchase of a regular priced menu item.
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar: Speaking of Halloween, Applebee's returns with its spooktacular kids eat free deal, offering families who dine-in from Oct. 29 to 31 two free kids' meals with the purchase of each adult entree.
The chain has also rolled out new neighborhood pastas. Available for a limited time, the selections are Chef Bulgarelli’s stuffed rigatoni and tomato meat sauce, creamy penne pasta with sliced prime rib, Cajun pasta with blackened chicken or shrimp and a classic broccoli chicken Alfredo (available with shrimp). All are served with a signature breadstick.
Kamisama Ramen: The local ramen eatery is opening a second location at 1321 Easton Drive in the bustling shopping center already home to The Habit Burger Grill, Blaze Pizza, Rubio's Coastal Grill, Creamistry and more. Kamisama has two other locations: 9821 Olive Drive Suite 200, and 400 Calloway Drive Suite 101. (The Calloway location was closed down briefly this summer by Kern County Public Health but has been back in operation since August.)
McDonalds: The burger chain launched the national game, Trick. Treat. Win! Guests have a 1 in 4 chance to instantly win awesome food and prizes through game pieces available on items like fries, Big Macs, artisan chicken or buttermilk crispy chicken sandwich, biscuit sandwich, small McCafé frappe, smoothie or shake and snack size McFlurry. Prizes up for grabs include cash, PlayStation bundles, Monster Jam Superstore gift cards and more.
Even if it's not an instant win, tokens can be entered into a daily sweepstakes on the McDonald’s mobile app. Sweepstakes prizes include a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, Beaches Resorts luxury included vacations, football fan trips, Universal Parks & Resorts trips, cash prizes and more.
