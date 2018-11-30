Eureka! is ready for holiday season with a festive cocktail and special offer.
The Gingerbread Man Old Fashioned cocktail features Old Overholt Rye Whiskey, house-made gingerbread syrup, Douglas fir liqueur, chocolate and herbal bitters.
But what's really going to make you want to order one for an Insta-ready shot is the ginergbread man-shaped ice block that keeps it cool.
Brought back by popular demand, this cocktail will be available through Jan. 1.
Also on deck at the all-American eatery is a celebration Wednesday of Repeal Day, which that bothersome Prohibition was repealed in 1933. Eureka! and Templeton Rye Whiskey have partnered to offer $5 old fashioneds featuring Iowa's most notorious whiskey all day Wednesday.
Delight in decorated doughnuts at Krispy Kreme
Also in the holiday spirit is Krispy Kreme, which brought back its limited-edition decorated holiday doughnuts.
Diners can choose their favorite festive flavor including Santa belly, a chocolate Kreme filled shell dipped in red icing and decorated to look like Santa’s jolly belly, and ugly sweater, a doughnut that offers a new take on the trend by being dipped in green icing, sprinkled with confetti and decorated with over-the-top reindeer and penguin candy pieces. The holiday plaid is an original glazed dipped in icing and decorated in a fun red and green plaid design, and the chocolate iced with sprinkles is a chocolate iced ring with festive holiday decorations.
Wash it all down with the chain's new beverage, a peppermint mocha, which is available hot, iced or frozen, and finished with whipped cream and mini chocolate chips.
“This year’s deliciously festive collection is our way of bringing a little tasty fun and whimsy to our consumers during the hectic holiday season,” Alison Holder, vice president of U.S. retail marketing for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said in a news release. “ Krispy Kreme loves being a part of our fans holiday moments, whether they’re taking a quick break for themselves while shopping, spreading cheer at office celebrations, or leaving Santa a tasty treat. A Krispy Kreme holiday dozen will not disappoint.”
The chain encourages customers to spread the cheer by sharing their Krispy Kreme holiday doughnut experiences on social media using @KrispyKreme and #KrispyKreme.
Fast festive Freddy's with holiday deal
Also back on the menu this year are a couple of favorites from Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.
The chain brought back the A.1. chop house steakburger, which tops two steakburger patties topped with grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms and white cheddar cheese. The burger is drizzled with a zesty A.1. and garlic sauce, and served on a homestyle bun.
Also back is the cookie butter concrete, featuring creamy vanilla frozen custard blended with cookie butter made from classic Belgian spice cookies and topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
Both menu items are available now through mid-January or while supplies last.
As an additional holiday treat, Freddy's is offering a gift with purchase of a Freddy’s gift card of $25 or more. With the gift card, guests will receive their choice of a free bottle of Freddy’s Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning, Freddy’s Famous Fry Sauce or Freddy’s Famous Jalapeño Fry Sauce. The special is available through Dec. 24 in stores and online at freddysusa.com.
