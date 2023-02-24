THE DISH: Nothing Bundt Cakes ready to celebrate Oreo with giveaway

In that nexus of free food and new food, Nothing Bundt Cakes comes to us with a special offer.
On March 6, the chain will offer 111 customers a free Oreo Cookies & Cream Bundtlet to celebrate Oreo's 111th birthday. Those hoping to snag this free Bundlet, the company's individually packaged miniature Bundt cake, need to be in line as of 1:11 p.m. on the big day. And, given the response to the 2019 giveaway when Nothing Bundt Cakes turned 25, it's likely people will turn out in force on that special Monday.
"We couldn't think of a sweeter partnership than bringing together our recipe with the iconic Oreo cookie," Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp said in a news release. "We know our guests will enjoy two favorite treats in one as they celebrate their special moments or those 'just because' times with our exciting new featured flavor."
If you don't have time to wait in line, you can purchase an Oreo cake now. Launched Feb. 6, the limited-time Oreo Cookies & Cream variety consists of classic white cake baked with Oreo cookie pieces and topped with Nothing Bundt Cakes' signature cream cheese frosting. It is available in all sizes — bite-sized Bundtinis, miniature Bundtlets and 8- or 10-inch Bundt cakes — now through March 26 or while supplies last.
The Bakersfield location is in the Frugatti's Plaza at 600 Coffee Road, suites S and T.
Give us sum
Bakersfield continues to support diversifying cuisines but we are yet to have a full dim sum restaurant.
Years ago, Grandview Asian Cuisine on Ashe Road served a variety of dumplings, small plates of dumplings and snack dishes popular in Cantonese cuisine. And Maui Pho on Ming Avenue offers a dim sum menu on special occasions.
Enter the delivery-only outfit Give Me Sum. Operating out of a ghost kitchen located, based on the address, inside Black Angus Steakhouse, Give Me Sum offers small plates such as char siu bao (a marinated pork steamed bao bun), dumplings, glazed roasted wings and more.
Earlier this month, the business, which operates in California, Washington, Arizona, Hawaii and New Mexico expanded to 25 new locations including Bakersfield.
Diners can order through Grubhub, DoorDash or Uber Eats.
As a test, I chose Grubhub for a lunch order. Delivery was prompt and the food was tasty overall. My favorite was the crispy crunchy garlic cauliflower tossed with crunchy garlic sauce ($12.99), which was only missing my choice of sauce (Korean garlic and chilies) that it was supposed to include. It still tasted great regardless.
I received a call after placing my order that they had run out of the brisket for the steamed buns I ordered so I opted for chicken ($14.99 for three) to which I had added togarashi fries ($4, $7 if ordered separately).
The fries and chicken were well-seasoned (some might balk at the salt but that's not an issue for me). Also didn't get the sauce for the fries but the buns are well-dressed with garlic serrano scallion slaw and pickled ginger on the side.
Crunchy garlic sauce did come with my pork dumplings ($4.99 for four) and that was the perfect topping. Chili crisp makes pretty much anything better and these dumplings were tasty enough even without the enhancement.
Give Me Sum's menu also includes bowls ($24.99) with choice of beef, chicken or salmon and a vegetarian fried rice or salad mix base; mochi ($12 for a combination of four green tea or vanilla treats); and chocolate lava cake ($12)
Delivery hours vary by location (specified on individual delivery apps). Visit givemesumdimsum.com or check your delivery apps to get started.
You don't know Jacks
In the category of what we hope is "two great tastes that taste great together" comes a new innovation from Pop-Tarts.
After a successful collaboration on Eggo Frosted Maple Flavor Pop-Tarts in 2021, the brand tapped another Kellogg product for its ultimate breakfast pastry.
Available starting in March, Apple Jacks Pop-Tarts balance the warm cinnamon aroma and sweet apple flavor of the classic cereal. In a nod to the cereal's color palette, the pastries are topped with green and orange-sprinkled frosting.
"We know our fans love a brand mashup, so Pop-Tarts is continuing to provide new ways of enjoying the nostalgic flavors from our childhoods," Heidi Ray, senior director of marketing, Portable Wholesome Snacks, said in a news release. "With over 50 percent of Apple Jacks households also purchasing Pop-Tarts, we believe this new flavor will bring families the best of both into one crazy good offering."
After the initial launch next month, Apple Jacks Frosted Apple Cinnamon Flavor Pop-Tarts will be available nationwide in April, available in an eight-count box ($3.84) and exclusively at Walmart in a 16-count box ($5.02).