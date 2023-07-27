It's bad news for local fans of Romano's Macaroni Grill, which closed its Bakersfield location this week.
On Thursday, the chain sent out an email to those signed up for its newsletter letting them know the restaurant had closed and offering a coupon for a free antipasti on your next visit to another location. (The nearest location listed in the email is in Cerritos, about a 2½-hour drive south.)
An email shared on Facebook from an employee, who said no prior notice was given to workers, stated that the restaurant officially closed on Tuesday.
The Bakersfield restaurant opened in 2006 as part of the growing Northwest Promenade.
In a Barbie world
Lots of people have gone out to see the new film "Barbie" and posed in life-sized toy boxes (including at Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf).
Now fans can enjoy some pink-hued treats in honor of the famous doll.
La Rosa Fruit Bars & Ice Cream unveiled Barbie bars, cotton candy-flavored pink bars sprinkled with edible glitter.
Pick up some for the crew with the latest "Blast from the past" deal, offering 24 bars for $24 (any flavor) on Saturday.
Call 619-9359 to order with pickup at the shop's alley entrance, 1317 Niles St.
Blue Oak Coffee Roasting is serving a Pink Drink latte. The coffee-based drink is flavored with raspberry syrup and white chocolate.
The coffee shop is located at 1717 20th St.