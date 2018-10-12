There are a lot of traditions in Bakersfield and one we can all get behind is the dining for a good cause. From a simple breakfast stop to an evening of fine dining, here's what's being served up this fall.
Ronald McDonald House Fundraiser: On the second Sunday of the month, car club Mopars of Bakersfield teams with Happy Jack's Pie 'N Burger for a fundraiser to benefit the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House. Breakfast and lunch are served from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the small restaurant, 1800 20th St. (corner of 20th and G streets). Word has it that Scarlett Sabin, the director of the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House, helps serve the food.
Funds raised will aid the organization that provides support for members of the families of hospitalized children and young adults by allowing them to stay near their loved ones at no cost to them.
Brayden's Brave Heart: When a child is in need, this community rallies to the cause. Ten-year-old Brayden Eidenshink is in recovery after undergoing a heart transplant. The local racing community, which has supported the brave young man and his family with events in the past, is doing so again with a fundraiser lunch on Oct. 18. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trinity Safety Co. (7501 Meany Ave.), diners can pick up a tri-tip lunch with beans, salad and a drink for $10.
Pre-orders for five or more lunches are recommended by calling Trinity Safety at 587-2389. The event, also presented by Nobody Fights Alone Foundation and JB Motorsports, will assist the Eidenshink family.
Sip and Savor: Volunteers at the Guild House hustle every weekday nine months out of the year to provide a quality lunch experience downtown. In addition to the lunches, the 18th Street establishment hosts special events with all proceeds earmarked by the Weill Child Guidance Foundation to aid the Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic.
The next big to-do is Oct. 20 for Sip and Savor, a wine and food experience. The former has been curated by wine expert Mike Stepanovich with selections from Triassic Vineyards, Tlo Wines, Nickel Family, Las Flores Family Winery, Rutherford Ranch, Sagebrush Annie’s, Breckenridge Hills, Quintessential, Scott Family Vineyard and Muirwood.
The wine will be presented with an assortment of cheeses, fruits and crackers for guests to enjoy.
Chef Pat Coyle and his team will execute a stellar selection of bites highlighted by the mashtinis — mashed potatoes served in martini glasses with a plethora of delectable toppings. Also on the menu are lamb sliders with horseradish cheese, broiled fall vegetables dressed and topped with feta cheese and french fried artichokes.
A decadent dessert bar will cap the evening with selections including homemade truffles, pecan squares, cherry delight and tiramisu cookies.
The evening, which starts at 6 p.m. at the Guild House (1905 18th St.) will also include a raffle and live music. Tickets are $100, which includes unlimited wine samples. Space is reserved to 120 guests so reserve your spot now at weillguidancefoundation.org/sipandsavor.
Funds benefit the guidance clinic, which provides mental health and substance abuse services to Kern County children, adults and families, as well as provides resources to promote wellness and recovery.
Another date to mark on the calendar for the Guild House is Oct. 24 when lunch will feature celebrity host Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin. The menu, served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., will consist of tomato madrilene soup, pork saltimbocca and coconut sour cream cake. Lunch is $15.95 (plus tax and gratuity). Make your reservations now by calling 325-5478.
Tip-A-Cop: Speaking of Bakersfield's finest, local law enforcement will turn out Nov. 8 for a fundraiser at Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway) to benefit Special Olympics Kern County. From 5 to 8 p.m., Kern County law enforcement officers will volunteer as servers for the evening, donating their tips to the nonprofit that provides free sports training, competition and supplemental health and fitness education to more than 850 children and adult athletes with disabilities.
Know of any local dining fundraisers that need a little more exposure? Send the information to thedish@bakersfield.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.