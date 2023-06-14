Although there aren't the fancy buffets and mimosas of Mother's Day, restaurants still find a way to make dads feel special when it comes to Father's Day. Of course, that usually starts and ends with leaving them full and happy.
Here are a few options for discounted meals or special offerings to help you show the father figure in your life how much they mean to you.
At C Fresh (920 California Ave., Suite A): Treat Dad to a seafood boil or ribs and take advantage of the 50% off beers for him.
Dorner Family Vineyards (8274 Old Ranch Road in Tehachapi): No reservations are needed to celebrate this Father's Day BBQ Party, being held from noon to 6 p.m. The winery will serve pulled pork sandwiches ($18) with coleslaw, ranch beans, a pickle and chips; charcuterie boards; and domestic and craft beers. Robert Heft and Dave Wilson will perform from 1 to 5 p.m., and there will be poker tables with cards and chips for casual games. Parties of eight or more are asked to text 661-747-3395 in order to set aside a table.
Lino's Mexican Cuisine (2911 Taft Highway): Although it might seem strange to go to a Mexican restaurant and order a burger, consider just that at Lino's, which is offering a bacon cheeseburger and a bottled beer for $17.
Ming's Cafe (1918 L St.): From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., the downtown spot is serving two special combination plates. One includes walnut shrimp with sugar snap peas stir-fry, fried rice, chow mein and a vegetable egg roll. The other consists of chicken and shrimp vegetable stir-fry, barbecue pork spare rib, egg roll, soup and choice of chow mein or fried rice.
Noriega's (4809 Stockdale Highway): Enjoy Father's Day brunch or dinner ($58) here with entrees of tomahawk rib-eye steak (24 to 26 ounces) and 8-ounce lobster tail served with the Basque setup of cabbage soup, beans, salsa, Basque-style french fries, asparagus, green salad, bread and butter, cottage cheese, blue cheese and house wine. Seatings are available at 10 a.m., noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Call 661-885-8515 to make reservations.
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse (10750 Stockdale Highway): All dads get a free limited-edition pint glass and a 20% VIP card when dining at the restaurant Saturday or Sunday. The card is good for a discount on food, merchandise and nonalcoholic beverages only from June 19 to July 9.
You can also sign up Dad for a BJ’s Brewhouse Beer Club subscription, which offers exclusive members-only small-batch brews, unlimited beer upgrades, free pizza, discounted six-packs, as well as takeout and in-restaurant dining perks. Choose from a three-release ($90 plus tax) or six-release subscription ($180 plus tax) at bjsrestaurants.com/beerclub-gift.
California Pizza Kitchen (10150 Stockdale Highway): On Saturday or Sunday, treat your father to pizza and a beer for $22. The offer is good for dine-in guests, with a choice of an original barbecue chicken pizza, pepperoni, mushroom pepperoni sausage, or Sicilian, and one draft beer (Blue Moon or Sam Adams) at participating locations.
Eureka! (10520 Stockdale Highway): Treat Dad to an Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned, made with the Kentucky bourbon, for $10.
Pieology (5503 Calloway Drive, Suite 300; 6509 Panama Lane, Suite 103): The fast-casual pizza chain is offering a special buy one, get one 50% off now through Monday.
The deal is good for in-store or online purchases (with code DAD23 on Sunday and SUMMERBOGO for other days) of thin-crust Pieology pizza. Diners can choose from new options on the chef-inspired menu like the mushroom truffle pizza and Calabrese pizza topped with Mike’s Hot Honey.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): The steakhouse has gift suggestions worthy of Ron Swanson of "Parks and Rec" from apparel to a dinner experience.
If Dad is master of the grill, order the BBQ Grill Kit ($30), curated by "steakhouse experts." The kit includes a stainless steel barbecue fork, knife, slotted spatula, tongs and a zip-up carrying case to store the tools. Visit blackangusmarket.com to order.
For fun-loving fathers, consider the steak slippers ($49.99), which are available via Black Angus Steakhouse's ecommerce meat market. The plush slippers are a fun gift as long as you keep the dog away from them.
If he wants to leave the grilling to someone else, the steakhouse is serving prime rib and lobster tail as well as the one-day-only special marinated flat iron steak topped with bacon jam, served alongside with grilled prawns in jalapeño butter on Father's Day.
For something even more special, consider making reservations for the Brewcraft Experience on June 22.
That dinner ($51.99) will include a three-course chef-crafted menu complemented with three premium beer-infused cocktails. Enjoy "cowboy crack," crispy fried chicken served with beer cheese dipping sauce infused with a Dogfish Head IPA to start. The entree consists of a marinated Samuel Adams Summer Ale New York Strip paired with an IPA-Marg-A-Collins. For dessert, enjoy an Angry Orchard apple cobbler, infusing Angry Orchard Hard Cider into the dish and paired with a caramel apple cocktail.
Reservations for the dinner are required and can be made online at blackangus.com/brewcraft-experience and selecting June 22 and 7 p.m.
Original Roadhouse Grill (8490 Rosedale Highway): The restaurant is offering barbecue beef ribs ($28.99) from Friday through Sunday. The ribs come with your choice of two sides along with rolls served with honey butter. Diners can also try out two new sauces: firecracker barbecue and Carolina gold.