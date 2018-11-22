What's worse than ordering french fries to go just to open the bag later to find soggy hot potatoes? Apparently that's not a problem at Farmer Boys, which launched its new Crispy Fries on Monday.
Aiming for a better customer experience at its 93 locations, including the three in Bakersfield, the chain rolled out the "always crispy" side dish, which it promises will remain crispier for longer. The aim is that they can be enjoyed at their fullest quality, flavor and taste in-store, at the drive-through or via third party delivery.
For more information, visit crunchtime.farmerboys.com.
Get your grill on, more at Applebee's
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar is ready for the holiday season with some new menu combos and a catering program.
For its bigger, bolder grill combos, guests have a choice of five combinations, each served with an abundance of sides, starting at only $12.99.
Options include grilled shrimp skewer with honey barbecue sauce and grilled chicken breast with Fireball Whisky-infused sauce; grilled shrimp skewer with Honey barbecue sauce, crispy shrimp and 6-ounce USDA Select top sirloin; half rack baby back ribs with spicy Texas barbecue or honey barbecue sauce and 6-ounce USDA select top sirloin; half rack baby back ribs with spicy Texas barbecue or honey barbecue sauce and grilled chicken breast with Fireball Whisky-infused sauce; or crispy shrimp and grilled salmon with honey barbecue sauce.
And the chain is taking takeout a step further with its new catering effort. Catering portions of dishes like fiesta lime chicken, riblets, pastas, salads and more are available in party-ready packaging to serve parties of six or more at prices starting less than $10 per person. (View the menu at applebees.com/en/catering/menu.)
“With the pressures of holiday spending and entertaining just around the corner, we know our guests are looking for delicious dishes both in-restaurant and at home at a great price,” said Joel Yashinsky, Applebee’s chief marketing officer, in a news release. “We brought back Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos, because it’s perfect for date night while the in-laws watch the kids, but if you’re feeling festive and need to feed the masses at home, we have you covered in a big way with our new Applebee’s Catering. I’d love to tell you more, but I’m heading to pick up my catering order for the game tonight.”
