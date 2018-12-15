While 2018 didn’t see the explosion of exciting new restaurants we saw the previous year, we did get a nice mix of stylish eateries that will probably be keeping us happy for years.
Here are the nominees:
Dad's BBQ & Catering
189 E. Lerdo Highway in Shafter
A very small humble, family-run place that concentrates on barbecue prepared with dry rubs, though there are house-made sauces on the side. The chicken is a particularly smoky delight, and the brisket would not be rejected in Texas, which is high praise. Worth recommending are the bacon mac n cheese burger and the brisket cheeseburger (with pepper jack cheese, coleslaw and barbecue sauce), as well as the chicken wings, which are smoked before frying.
Narducci's Burgers & Italian Ices
2014 O St.
Entrepreneur Trevor Crowder has created a folksy restaurant in the “Eastchester” neighborhood that has the quality of its pioneering neighbor Cafe Smitten. The vegetables that he uses in the alluring big salads or sandwiches are farmers market fresh. There are other little details that make the restaurant great: The chips are homemade, the beef used in the burger patties tastes fresh ground and juicy, the buns are worthy. Love the old ambiance, too — like Luigi’s, it’s a place that wears its history proudly.
ReMix Asian Kitchen
9450 Stockdale Highway
Owner Sung Suh has created a fun place that fuses Hawaiian and other Asian cuisines, and like some of the other young entrepreneurs at work in this business, he’s always tweaking the menu. So much to recommend here, though the specialty, the bulgogi tri-tip sandwich, made with beef marinated in Korean spices, is in itself amazing and a must-try on the first visit. We’ve also loved the lemon fried chicken sandwich, the North Shore shrimp and the pulled pork fried rice. Look for a report in The Californian soon about new menu items. The place is small, located amidst medical and dental offices, but it’s worth seeking out.
Rolls and Grill
3803 Ming Ave.
You may notice a theme developing here. Young entrepreneur with a passion for food opens small place with decent food at moderate prices trying to attract customers sharing their sensibilities. Owners are Dr. Dahn Nguyen, a local family doctor, and his wife, Loan, who described herself on the restaurant’s Facebook page as a “food enthusiast who dreamt of having her own Banh Mi stand one day.” I think you can see that passion in the rolls and sandwiches. So much to like here, from the grilled chicken spring rolls to the sandwiches on French baguettes. Also bahn mi, pho and kalbi. Atmosphere isn’t much, but the food is fresh and tasty.
Prime Time BBQ, Meats & Deli
1927 20th St.
What used to be Big Popy’s Deli just off F Street transformed itself last summer into an amazing place with burgers and barbecue all made with Harris Ranch products. The deboned chicken breast is an amazing creation that I’ve been trying unsuccessfully to duplicate, with the meat so crispy and smoky on the outside and sliced into strips that made it perfect for the top of a salad. The tri-tip is also extra smoky. Neither is too dry, too, which is a hazard with smokers. The chili beans are also amazing with tomato and bits of all sorts of leftover meats inside.
Urbane Cafe
2658 Mount Vernon Ave.
This small California chain offers healthy, fresh food in a busy area of the northeast. We're talking tasty soups, salads and sandwiches made with fresh-baked focaccia bread and cookies, prepared in the oven located right near the cash register. My absolute favorite is the Santa Maria barbecue chicken salad ($9.25), with a combination of ingredients and a startling freshness that was reminiscent of places like Cafe Smitten: roasted in house barbecue chicken breast grilled with a house-made blackberry barbecue sauce, a chopped salad slaw and a wonderful corn and black bean salsa. The cookies are up to the standards of Sweet Surrender and Sugar Twist.
Pork Chop & Bubba's BBQ
1230 H St.
Owner Branden Slichter is a former welder who got into barbecuing as a hobby, won some competitions as far away as Kansas City, did some catering and got more passionate about his food. You can see it on every plate. The biggest flaw is you may get there after he’s run out of slow-smoked meats. Too much to recommend, but the chicken is a revelation. The pork ribs, beef brisket and tri-tip, all smoked with dry rubs, are also so well done. There are house-made sauces, including a startling mustard sauce, if you’re so inclined.
Mamma Mia
1804 Chester Ave.
This new downtown Italian restaurant opened by a former Luigi’s employee is still a work in progress, but early returns are very impressive, and it will be fun to see how the passion project evolves. Everything we sampled on our visits has been above average to great: porcini sacchetti (ricotta/porcini mushroom stuffed pasta purses with a brown butter sauce), braised short rib ravioli, Scottish salmon filet with caramelized walnuts and pecans and the house-made gelatos. Service still needs the Mama Tosca’s professionalism, but that could come in time.
Cowboy Chicken
5620 California Ave.
This Texas chain specializes in wood-fired rotisserie chicken and amazing side dishes such as tomato cucumber salad, twice-baked “Potaters,” solid peach and apple cobblers and amazing sandwiches made with that smoky, juicy chicken. A good to-go meal is available, as the dining room can be small and crowded.
The winner: It's a tie between ReMix Asian and Pork Chop & Bubba’s BBQ. The common thread: on-site owners who are passionate about food, quality and always ready to tinker and change to move their restaurant up a level and keep customers coming through the door. You see all that on every plate. If you haven’t tried them yet, do not delay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.