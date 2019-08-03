Pastor Eric Van Scharrel at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bakersfield can testify to the benefits of attending the annual Global Leadership Summit.
“We take a group of staff and volunteers, and we all learn together,” said Van Scharrel, whose church is one of more than 500 “host sites” for the annual leadership event that is broadcast live via satellite in HD from Willow Creek Community Church, near Chicago. This year’s summit is on Thursday and Friday.
Van Scharrel said there are long-term benefits of learning together.
“When we reference certain teachings from the summit and apply them to our situations as they come up, we share a common vernacular and stories. For example, we use the term 'crucial conversations' often, which is a lesson from five years ago,” he said.
While the summit originated out of a Christian church, Van Scharrel notes the principles and lessons cross those boundaries. “We live in a diverse city, and you’ll see a diverse representation of speakers throughout the two-day event.”
This year's 25th annual Global Leadership Summit will bring together thousands of people from around the world to improve their leadership skills and share inspiration. The focus is on training leaders from all walks of life, including business, education, public service, nonprofit organizations and church leaders.
Featuring internationally recognized leadership authorities, the presentations will focus on motivation and its impact on leadership; creating a culture of effective and happy teams; conquering the fear of rejection; unlocking the leadership potential of each generation; building a life of purpose, passion and impact; negotiating strategies for the workplace, business and home; and leading a life of courage, kindness and resilience.
Summit presenters include: Bear Grylls, adventurer, writer and TV host of Man vs. Wild; Bozoma Saint John, chief marketing officer of William Morris Endeavor and former chief brand officer of Uber; Ben Sherwood, former co-chairman of Disney Media Networks and former president of Disney ABC Television; Chris Voss, former FBI hostage negotiator and CEO and founder of The Black Swan Group; DeVon Franklin, producer, author and CEO of Franklin Entertainment; Danielle Strickland, pastor, author and justice advocate; Patrick Lencioni, a Bakersfield native, best-selling author, and founder and CEO of The Table Group; Liz Bohannon, co-founder and co-CEO of Sseka Designs; Craig Groeschel, co-founder and senior pastor of Life.Church; Aja Brown, mayor of Compton; Dr. Krish Kandiah, social entrepreneur and founder of Home for Good; Jo Saxton, author, leadership coach and entrepreneur; Todd Henry, founder of Accidental Creative, author and leadership consultant; Jia Jiang, best-selling author, blogger and entrepreneur; and Jason Dorsey, acclaimed Gen Z and millennial speaker and researcher.
This will be Van Scharrel’s sixth year of attending the summit and he’s looking forward to it.
“Every year, I hear something that applies to my current situations, mostly in relating to coworkers and others. There are lessons I learned five years ago that still affect conversations I have today. Why wouldn’t you want the voices of some of the best leaders in the world informing your decisions and leadership style?”
What are some of the key things Van Scharrel has taken away from past summits?
“I love to see a cross-section of Bakersfield gathered,” he grinned. “We have so many fantastic churches, businesses and nonprofits represented, and the people make this city great.
“In our particular organization, it seems like we are constantly looking to hire good people. Voices such as Patrick Lencioni (a Bakersfield native and Garces graduate) are always in my head as we look for people who will enhance the culture we are trying to build."
“I encourage people to give the Global Leadership Summit a try,” Van Scharrel added. “Bakersfield has a need for good content like this, and this is a great opportunity, especially for the price. We would not have taken our team every year and then agreed to be the host site if we did not see value in it.”
