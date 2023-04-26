Switchfoot returns to play Fox on Nov. 11

Rock band Switchfoot returns to Bakersfield in celebration of the 20th anniversary of "The Beautiful Letdown." It will perform Nov. 11 at the Fox Theater.
Switchfoot played the theater at the Acoustic KRAB Christmas in 2016, recognizing 20 years performing together.
Band members shared in a news release just how important the release of the "The Beautiful Letdown" was for their career, noting, "The journey of the beautiful letdown reminded us why we started playing music in the first place. It united us and gave us a deep appreciation for each other and the people that showed up to sing with us.
"We're so excited to celebrate the release of 'The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version)' and the worldwide journey that we've been on ever since. We can't wait to take these songs on the road and play the album front to back for the first time ever."
Doors open at 7 p.m., show is at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $39 to $85, go on sale at noon Friday at AXS.com.
Use code "FOX2023" to gain advanced access to ticket sales at 10 a.m. Thursday.
You can also purchase tickets at the box office (10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays) or by phone 661-324-1369 weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Switchfoot 2023 VIP Experience (VIP2), ranging from $185 to $195, includes:
• One premium reserved ticket in the first 10 rows
• Early entrance to the theater
• Intimate preshow soundcheck performance
• A Q&A session and group photo with the band
• Collectible tour poster, autographed by Switchfoot
• Limited edition tour tote bag
• Specially designed Switchfoot merchandise bundle (Switchfoot guitar keychain, adjustable wristband, five-button pack, three-sticker set)
• Commemorative VIP laminate
For $289, fans can get the Switchfoot 2023 VIP Side Stage Experience, which includes all the aforementioned VIP perks as well as exclusive VIP viewing access during Switchfoot's performance.