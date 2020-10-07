The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for vehicle burglary.
BPD said the incident occurred on Sept. 3 in the 400 block of Oak Street. The suspect forced entry into the victim vehicle and took work tools, BPD said.
BPD described the suspect vehicle as a midnight blue 2000s Chevrolet Venture, with a silver front driver door and standard black rims.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ryan Clark at 326-3858 or the BPD at 327-7111.