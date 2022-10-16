Super seniors

Let's make the lives of senior citizens in our community super!
Our hope is the 2022-2023 edition of the Kern Senior Living & Health Care Directory provides information and listings that are important to senior citizens, their families and their supporters.
The 2020 U.S. Census showed that 11 percent of the 909,235 people recorded as living in Kern County were ages 65 or older. More specifically, 6.6 percent are ages 64 to 74, while 3.1 percent are ages 75 to 84 and 1.2 percent are ages 85 or older.
As the population of Kern County continues to grow, so too is the senior population expected to rise.
The number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060, and the 65-and-older age group’s share of the total population will rise from 16 percent to 23 percent, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
With that in mind, there are so many services to help seniors retain their independence, live vibrant lives and access help when they or their families need it. That's where this year's directory can be a resource.
Additionally, we present lots of ideas and tips covering topics such as maintaining a healthy and active mind and body, selecting and eating nutritious foods, modifying a home to keep it as safe as possible, safe and enjoyable travel for seniors and more. Important as seniors age, we share lots of ideas to keep seniors' minds sharp and healthy. Safety is another big topic for seniors and their loved ones. Learn how to keep homes and bathrooms safe, and of course, make the right decisions about whether it's time to hang up the car keys.
Plus, if it's time to call upon help or live somewhere besides home, there's advice on how to go about that, too.
Looking for more information and help? Kern County Aging and Adult Services, at https://www.kerncounty.com/government/aging-adult-services, provides a bevy of resources.
If you spot an update for our directory, feel free to let us know.
In the end, it's about keeping the lives of seniors super, healthy and happy.
— Kern Senior Living staff
