Sunday at the Kern County Fair

Kern County Fair, Sunday, Oct. 2
HOURS: Noon-10 p.m.
Regular adult admission: $12
Child admission: $5 for ages 6-12, free for children 5 and younger
Military: Free entry with military ID
Parking: $10
ENTERTAINMENT:
Spotlight Dance Academy, 2 p.m. • Frontier Stage
Fiesta Del Charro Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. • 805 Grandstand Arena • $10, $15 for box seating
El Dasa, 8 p.m. • Budweiser Pavilion • Free • Seating first-come, first-served
For more details, scheduled attractions and special pricing, visit www.kerncountyfair.com.