At 10:17 a.m. Thursday, residents are asked to participate in the Great California ShakeOut by preparing for disaster.
The California Earthquake Authority encourages families, schools and businesses to practice their "Drop, cover and hold on" plan for earthquake safety.
This year's event coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake, but also takes place just a few months after the Ridgecrest quakes and within days of temblors in the Bay Area.
The Kern County Public Health Department said it participates in the drill each year. Earlier this week, it alerted employees to expect a surprise drill on Thursday in conjunction with the event.
Residents are encouraged to do the same thing in their homes.
Also Thursday, the Governor's Office of Emergency Services earthquake early warning alerts will become publicly available, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.
The warnings, produced by the ShakeAlert system, will be pushed through a smartphone app called MyShake and the same wireless notification system that issues Amber Alerts.
The state earthquake app, developed at the University of California, Berkeley, is available for download to IOS users through iTunes and through GooglePlay stores for Android phones.
The system does not predict earthquakes. Rather, it detects the start of an earthquake and calculates location, intensity and sends alerts to areas where shaking is likely to occur from quakes of magnitude 4.5 or greater.
The alerts have been in development for years and last year were made broadly available to businesses, utilities, schools and other entities.
For more information, visit ShakeOut.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.