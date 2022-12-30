Start planning your 2023 with concert announcements

Everyone seems caught up in events this month but once we catch our collective breath we can start planning for 2023. There are a number of events coming so here are some of the latest that have been announced.
Country singer-songwriter Dale Watson will play a solo show on Jan. 15 at Pyrenees Cafe.
Carrying on in the tradition of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson, Watson brings his "Ameripolitan" brand of American roots music to his latest album, "Call Me Insane," which was recorded in Austin with veteran producer Lloyd Maines.
Also performing that night is special guest Matt Hillyer, formerly of the honky-tonk band Eleven Hundred Springs.
Hillyer also played with rockabilly outfit Lone Star Trio and rock band Strap. Even before Eleven Hundred Springs called it quits last year, he had released his solo debut album, "If These Old Bones Could Talk," in 2014.
The all-ages show starts at 4 p.m. Jan. 15 at the cafe, 601 Sumner St.
Tickets are $23 or $29 for reserved seating, available now at moonshineme.net.
Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan would be as happy in high heels as in a honky-tonk — heck, they'd probably wear the former in the latter, this duo heads to Bakersfield on March 18 to play the Fox Theater.
This performance is part of their Grits & Glamour Tour, which is reaching new and hardcore fans alike across the U.S.
Tillis and Morgan are second-generation country performers; both have singer-songwriter fathers (Mel and George, respectively) who are members of the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame inductees.
In the 1990s, the veteran recording artists made the country charts alongside such musicians as Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood, George Strait, Lee Ann Womack and the Dixie Chicks.
Doors open at 7 p.m., the show is at 8 p.m. March 18 at the Fox, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $39 to $65, can be purchased at thebakersfieldfox.com, by phone 661-324-1369, or at the box office, which is open from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. weekdays.
Comedian Felipe Esparza is ready to bring the laughs for his show Feb. 18 at the Fox Theater.
Esparza is known for his stand-up specials including "They're Not Gonna Laugh at You," "Translate This" and his latest dual-release on Netflix, "Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones," which features two different performances in two languages).
As an actor, he had recurring appearances on Netflix's "Gentefied," NBC's "Superstore" and Adult Swim's "The Eric Andre Show." The winner of "Last Comic Standing" in 2010), and host of the podcast "What's Up Fool?" is also developing a sitcom with actor Omar Chaparro, producer Eric Tannenbaum and 3Pas, fellow comedian Eugenio Derbez's production company.
Doors open at 7 p.m., show is at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $30 to $55, can be purchased at thebakersfieldfox.com, by phone 661-324-1369, or at the box office, which is open from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. weekdays.
Just in time for Black History Month, "OURstory: The Black History Musical Experience" will come to the Fox Theater on Feb. 6.
Written by the Billboard-charting artist Griot B, the show is described as an exciting and educational experience for learners of all ages, taking them on a journey through time to learn about "the amazing stories not taught in schools."
Presented by School Yard Rap, this musical promises to leave audiences "educated, uplifted, and entertained."
Doors open at 6 p.m., show is at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $25 to $50, can be purchased at thebakersfieldfox.com, by phone 661-324-1369, or at the box office, which is open from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. weekdays.
A VIP option ($80) offers preferred seating and a meet and greet opportunity before the show.