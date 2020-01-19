Veteran girls soccer players in the Southwest Yosemite League have spent their entire high school careers trying desperately to snap Liberty’s extended run of dominance in conference play.
So it’s only fitting that on the night the Patriots’ nearly three-year unbeaten run in SWYL matches ended, a group of freshmen would be the ones leading the charge.
Behind a swarming defense and the strong contributions of three freshmen, Stockdale snapped Liberty’s 26-game unbeaten streak in conference, as the Mustangs catapulted into first place in league standings with a 2-0 win Thursday.
Though the first score of the game went down as a Patriot own goal, Mustang coach Lorne Howlett says the bulk of the credit belongs to freshman midfielder Melanie Mendizabal, whose corner kick curved into a swarm of bodies and found its way into the net after bouncing off a Patriot player.
Mendizabal’s classmates Jayden Lilly and Madison Gregorio also played a major role, as the defenders made life easier for goalie Alex Jacinto by routinely turning the Patriots away before they could get in scoring position.
“The main thing for us was our defensive effort,” Howlett said. “We didn’t give them a lot of chances. Our back line really played well.”
With the defense holding its own, the offense put things away with 10 minutes to play on a clinching goal by senior Haley Obenshein.
The loss was Liberty’s first in the SWYL since Jan. 24, 2017. It also marked the first time the Patriots were shutout by a conference opponent since Jan. 26, 2016.
Howlett says people shouldn’t be surprised by the success of his underclass players, who were thrust into action early this season thanks to a rash of injuries to key juniors and seniors.
After taking their lumps during a 2-4-1 start, new and experienced players have found their rhythm and a healthy Mustang team, which is on a six-game unbeaten streak, finds itself alone atop the SWYL with a mark of 3-0-1.
“We played 14-year-olds and asked them to do what 17-year-olds do early on and that doesn't always work out,” Howlett said. “But now they’ve got that experience and are mixing well with our juniors and seniors.”
Battle for SEYL supremacy
The much-awaited Southeast Yosemite League showdown between the East and Highland girls soccer teams is finally upon us.
The Blades (18-1-2, 3-0) and Scots (9-6-1, 3-0) are scheduled to meet on the pitch at East on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.
East is riding a 15-match unbeaten streak, while Highland has won four straight, outscoring its last three opponents a combined 16-1.
Rams rolling
The Garces boys soccer team took a huge step toward repeating as Southwest Yosemite League champions with a 2-1 victory over Liberty on Friday.
Ebubechukwu Ekpemogu and Alexander Halevy each scored a goal, with assists by Moises Cisneros and Matthew Mendoza.
The Rams (14-2, 4-0) have won five straight and now hold a one-game lead over the second-place Patriots (8-6-2, 3-1). The two teams play at Liberty on Feb. 3.
Weather woes for Warriors
It seems the only thing that can slow the Tehachapi boys soccer team is the weather. The Warriors (7-1-2, 3-0), have won six straight, had their home South Yosemite League match with Ridgeview (4-7-2, 2-1) postponed due to inclement weather on Thursday.
Tehachapi is a half-game ahead of Golden Valley (9-4-1, 3-1) entering this week’s action. The Warriors defeated the Bulldogs 1-0 earlier this month on the strength of a goal by Miguel Benitez off a Luis Titado pass. The two teams meet Jan. 30 at Golden Valley.
The Bulldogs regained their form following their first league loss, defeating West 3-1 on Thursday. Freshman Justin Torres scored two goals in the victory.
Staff writer Ron Stapp contributed to this story. He can be reached at rstapp@bakersfield.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.