Saturday's game

Who: Ontario Reign at Bakersfield Condors

Where: Rabobank Arena

When: 7 p.m.

What's at stake: The Condors have a 36-17-3-1 record (76 points), good for first place overall in the Pacific Division standings. The Reign, the top affiliate for the Los Angeles Kings, are on the other side of the spectrum, holding a last place position with 50 points to their name.

Of note: It will be Star Wars Night at the arena. Fans are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Star Wars gear and Star Wars themed jerseys will be auctioned off for charity.