Wrestlers looking to build momentum at SWYL, SEYL championships

It’s been a rough 24-month stretch for the local wrestling community, and the past few weeks have seen more than a few challenges.
On the heels of cancellation of the entire 2020-21 season, this year has gotten off to a rocky start, with a surge of outbreaks that have shut down most of the area’s programs for weeks at a time.
With that in mind, there was plenty of uncertainty surrounding this week’s scheduled league championships. But after plenty of conversation and debate, the Southwest Yosemite and Southeast Yosemite leagues have decided to stage meets as planned. The South Yosemite League opted to cancel its event.
South High, one of the favorites to win the SEYL boys meet, will host the event starting at noon Wednesday with both boys and girls squads in action.
Frontier will host the SWYL event on Thursday starting at 10 a.m.
“It’s the last varsity competition of the season,” Frontier coach Carlo Franciotti said. “We are grateful and excited for this last opportunity.”
Next on the agenda, the area and divisional wrestling meet, is slated to run Feb. 11-12, followed by the Central Section championships (Feb 18-19). It’s capped by the CIF State championships at Mechanics Bank Arena on Feb 24-26.
While the SWYL boys title has been a two-team race in recent years, with Bakersfield High and Frontier leading the pack, the SEYL championships figures to be a bit more wide open, with South, Highland and Foothill with a slight edge, according to fifth-year Trojans coach Phillip Marquez.
“It’s kind of evenly matched right now,” Marquez said. “It’s going to be a toss-up, but … Highland has a bunch of upper weights that are pretty good, South has a bunch of middleweights and Foothill has lower weights. So it’s going to (depend on) how the rest of the team does.”
In the boys action, several of Kern County’s top wrestlers are expected to compete. There are 10 local wrestlers ranked in the top-20 in the state, according to The California Wrestler.
That list includes the top-ranked 145-pounder, Frontier sophomore Miguel Estrada and Bakersfield High junior Tye Monteiro, who is No. 2 at 170.
The Titans are also well-represented by junior Cooper Riley (15th at 138) and senior Luke Combs (7th at 160), with the Drillers featuring freshman Beau Priest (17th at 138), sophomore Jake Honey (11th at 152), senior Luke Meyer (9th at 182) and sophomore Michael Murillo (7th at 195). At 220, East senior Jonathan Patino and Centennial senior Justin Vecere are 18th and 20th, respectively.
In the girls action, several wrestlers are ranked among the tops in the Central Section. Frontier senior Jacqueline Hernandez — the top-ranked wrestler at 111, is a favorite to win a SWYL title. Ridgeview’s Yasenia Navejas and Shyanne Toy from South High are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, and are expected to battle for a SEYL title in the same weight class.
Highland’s Kaydence Boyd (No. 1 in the state at 126, according to CalGrappler), Alessandra Alvarado (2nd at 143), Vanessa Alvarado (3rd at 116), Elisa Velasco (4th at 121) and Rachel Ramos (5th at 137) are also expected to compete for a SWYL title.
Mira Monte junior Yazmine Perez, top-ranked at 137, is favored to win a SEYL title, with Ce Ariah Sands from Bakersfield High (No. 2) favored at the same weight in the SWYL meet.
Foothill is led by senior Estella Rodriguez (No. 1 in 143), freshman Aliya Lopez (4th at 101) and senior Myles Medrano (5th at 189).
East High’s Diana Cardenas (No. 2 in the state at 160), North High senior Yasmine Scherer (2nd in the state at 126), Liberty’s Karlee Westbrook (3rd at 131), Centennial senior Gracie Lane (3rd at 235), and Bakersfield’s Monee Cordero, Bakersfield (5th at 106) and Isabella Vega (6th at 126) are also highly-ranked.
“It feels good to be back to somewhat normal and the league championships is a great start to get momentum going for a postseason run,” Highland girls coach Angel Posadas said.