Pondering what he was about to say to the Cal State Bakersfield baseball team, legendary Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser thought back to his own college baseball days. And if some all-time great pitcher had come to impart wisdom on the Bowling Green team when Hershiser was a freshman or sophomore, he wouldn’t have been around to hear it.
Hershiser didn’t make his college baseball team until he was a junior. After he didn’t make the cut as a freshman, Hershiser failed two classes, left school and was depressed.
So that’s exactly what he decided to talk the Roadrunners about.
“Even people that end up making it have parts of their life that they have to clear a lot of hurdles,” Hershiser said, “and it’s really about not giving up. It’s really about understanding, ‘I still have a chance. I still love it and I’m still gonna go for it.’”
Hershiser, who holds the Major League Baseball record with 59 consecutive scoreless innings pitched, was in Bakersfield for CSUB baseball’s sixth annual Hot Stove Dinner fundraiser at the Kern County Fairgrounds on Thursday night. He answered questions from attendees, signed autographs and items among the many auctioned off.
But most importantly, Hershiser wanted to do for the CSUB players what talks with people like Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale did for him.
“It was amazing,” CSUB senior catcher Jake Ortega said of speaking with Hershiser. “He just kind of broke some stuff down. ... Don’t let anything get in between you. Just always grind and try to get as good as you can. Chase the guy in front of you and try to win out a spot regardless of whatever happens.”
Hershiser was no stranger to failure throughout his career. He didn’t make his high school baseball varsity team until his junior year. After getting a partial scholarship to Bowling Green and not making the team, Hershiser struggled with class. He constantly skipped classes to sleep in and failed two before he “ran away.”
“If I dropped out of college, baseball could have been done,” Hershiser said. He would have gone to work at his father’s paper company and a gas station.
His father stood by him, though, enrolling him back into school. Hershiser doubts he got very many B’s after that. As a junior, he became an all-conference player before being taken by the Dodgers in the MLB Draft that June.
Then in the minor leagues, he struggled, too. In Double-A, he remembers having a 0.3 earned run average in June and then giving up about 27 earned runs in two or three innings. His ERA jumped to 8.3, he said, and he thought about quitting again.
He stayed home from the team for a few days to get his head straight, he said. Two years later, he made his Major League debut in 1983. By 1988 came possibly Hershiser’s best year, when he won the Cy Young Award, World Series MVP and set the scoreless innings record.
“It echoes a lot of things we talk about,” CSUB head coach Jeremy Beard said. “... For him to do what he’s done and for him to have the results and the product, it’s incredible. So I think our guys can take a lot out of his journey and what he’s had to do throughout his career.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.