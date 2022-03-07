Women's basketball tournament preview: Has CSUB finally found its winning formula?

Regular-season results are off the table once the conference tournament begins. And if any team should know that well, it’s the Cal State Bakersfield women’s basketball squad.
The vast majority of this year’s roster is identical to last year’s, and that team met an unfortunate end in the Big West Conference tournament at the hands of Hawaii — a lower-seeded foe it had already beaten twice that year.
This year in Henderson, the Roadrunners will be hoping for a role reversal. CSUB enters the tournament second-worst in the conference after a season that featured months of losing and COVID-19 cancellations before a Feb. 5 home win against Cal State Fullerton broke the trend.
Coach Greg McCall’s team will look to channel its success from that game, as well as other fine showings like an 84-75 win over last year’s Big West champions UC Davis, in which Jayden Eggleston went shot for shot with reigning conference player of the year Cierra Hall.
“We’ve had our opportunities to fix a lot of things along the way, while we were trying to be successful and trying to find our way to win,” McCall said at a press conference last week. “Now that we’ve found our way of winning, we want to keep winning.”
It’s not going to be easy. The Roadrunners have gone all season without winning a game away from the Icardo Center. Now they have to take four straight, starting Tuesday at noon. But their first opponent is the team they came closest to beating on the road: CSUN.
The Matadors are not an especially familiar foe for CSUB, as they sat out last season due to COVID-19 and played the Roadrunners once this year. That game was tough to swallow for McCall and his squad.
“Any time you go on the road,” he said, “and you get an opportunity to win a game on the road, no matter what the point spread is, you want to come away with that win.”
CSUB led 25-20 at halftime and 41-38 after three quarters, before CSUN rallied to tie the game at 44. Center Vanessa Austin got some clutch baskets down the stretch to sustain an unreliable offense — she made its only two fourth-quarter field goals — but after the Matadors’ Jordyn Jackson converted a pair of go-ahead free throws, neither Eggleston nor Austin could put a game-winner home and CSUN won 53-52.
The Matadors have had the statistically worst offense in the Big West, but CSUB has had the second-worst defense, so all bets are off. The Roadrunners are particularly vulnerable on the perimeter, which is problematic with Tess Amundsen on the other side. The Fresno native doesn’t shoot the highest quantity of 3-pointers but has hit them at a rate of 49 percent. Amundsen has posted two of the conference’s best scoring performances this season, including a 32-point showing at Long Beach State on Feb. 17.
In her previous matchup against CSUB, though, she posted nine points in an atypically low 24 minutes.
Generally, the redshirt junior guard Jackson is the Matadors’ most prolific scorer, a volume shooter who has cleared 300 field goal attempts on the year. She also averages 1.7 steals per game, good for sixth in the conference; teammate Sydney Woodley is second at 2.9.
If the Matadors want to end the Roadrunners’ season, they’ll have to figure out how to stop Eggleston. Even in what looked like a lost season for her team, the redshirt junior has elevated her game to another level, becoming perhaps the conference’s most dynamic scorer on the interior, capable of drawing contact on numerous drives and then converting her free throws at the highest rate of any Big West player. Her 29-point, 11-rebound showing against Cal State Fullerton keyed that streak-breaking win for the Roadrunners.
If CSUN needs a template to follow, they could look to UC San Diego, which held Eggleston to a season-low four points last Thursday.
It’s helped CSUB that other key offensive contributors have regained their spark. Seventh-year senior Andie Easley has found her stroke from beyond the arc, averaging 14 points per game in February, after posting just seven on average in December and January. It’s the same story for Austin; 15 per game in February, seven in the two months prior. She’s stayed out of foul trouble, finished stronger through double-teams in the paint and upped her rebounding numbers as well.
When these three come together, it looks a lot like what the Roadrunners were supposed to be at the start of the season. McCall also has high hopes for the tournament performance of another experienced contributor, Miracle Saxon: “She can kind of see now what I’ve been talking about all season long. It just took a long time for her to really kind of see it.”
Some of CSUB’s younger players have been a bit enigmatic this season. For example, freshman Tatyanna Clayburne has gotten the lion’s share of playing time at point guard, but after a 20-point showing against Fresno State, she scored 18 combined in her next nine games. Lexus Green and Simone Johnson have also run the point this season.
“It’s going to be important that these three young ladies really set the tone for us,” McCall said.
Right now, even after all the team has faced this season, the tone is optimistic.