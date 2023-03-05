Women's basketball tournament preview: CSUB hoping to close out games

It’s hard not to look back at Cal State Bakersfield’s season and ponder a few what-ifs.
First, the longer-term ones, like what if they had high-energy sharpshooter Shaunae Brown, a Canisius transfer, on the floor for more than three games? What if leading scorer/rebounder Hennie van Schaik and nationally ranked shot blocker Kayla Morris got to share the floor for more than 13 games, creating more matchup problems for opposing forwards?
And then there are smaller, more specific scenarios that could have changed the trajectory of the Roadrunners’ season. Between poor fouls and poor defense, CSUB got outscored 7-1 by UC Santa Barbara in the final 20 seconds at the Thunderdome on Jan. 11. What if the Roadrunners had won that game? (They had a 99.1 percent win probability, per ESPN Analytics.) Would the added confidence have carried them to victory in close games against UCSB the second time, at home against Hawaii, at Long Beach State or at home against CSUN?
Instead, as head coach Greg McCall puts it, they keep finding ways not to win.
“Either we’ve missed a shot,” he said at a recent press conference, “or we’ve given up an open shot, somewhere down the line we’ll break down on defense, we’ll miss out on a defensive assignment … We kind of get ourselves into a bind where we kind of freak ourselves out a little bit.”
The specter of that home loss to CSUN on Feb. 23, in which a nightmare sequence of fouls, lane violations and 3-pointers late helped the Matadors rally from nine down in the final minute (99.9 percent win probability) and win in overtime, looms especially large now, as CSUB prepares to face them again in the Big West Conference tournament this Tuesday.
“It’s not the fact that the other teams, I guess you could say, technically beat us,” McCall said, “it’s just we kind of beat ourselves.
"You know, anything can happen at a neutral court. I know they beat us at our place but sometimes a neutral court does make a huge difference.”
It certainly did last year for the Roadrunners, who entered the Big West tournament as a No. 9 seed — just like this year — but stunned No. 8 CSUN on Vanessa Austin’s buzzer beater before nearly upsetting No. 1 Hawaii the following day.
CSUB lost Austin after last season, along with practically everyone else who contributed to that team. The Roadrunners’ 2022-23 roster contains five players with a combined 45 minutes of Big West tournament experience.
They do have conference tournament experience beyond that, however, thanks to a trio of transfers. Taylor Caldwell played 104 minutes in the Western Athletic Conference, the injured Brown played 62 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and Grace Hunter had 31 in Conference USA.
"It's very exciting, it's a different atmosphere, a different energy at the tournament," Caldwell said after Saturday's final regular-season game. "So (you just need) to go out there and give it all you have and leave with no regrets."
Redshirt freshman Garrisen Freeman said in an interview last week that Caldwell has helped the team understand the fresh start the tournament provides.
“Not taking away from all the hard work we’ve done and even the losses that we’ve had and the wins that we’ve had,” Freeman said, “… as long as we focus and lock in, we have the opportunity to win.”
The Roadrunners need that clean slate because they have ended the season in such unfortunate fashion, losing nine straight, mostly close games, after a narrow 43-39 win at UC Riverside on Feb. 2. That included the two losses to CSUN. First there was a 69-60 road defeat in which they allowed a 45-point first half, then played lights out after the break but couldn’t quite close the cap. Van Schaik scored 18 in the game to match a career high, which she later reset with 19 in the second loss to the Matadors.
The Dutch sophomore has carried much of the scoring load for the Roadrunners’ stagnant offense, which has frequently let down a quite competent defense. She’s shown an ability to help CSUB jump out to fast starts with strong early shooting from deep, although she doesn’t always sustain her production throughout the game. Morris has been much less consistent offensively — she was shut out in her two appearances against Cal Poly, for example — but went off for 22 points twice this season and can be counted on for a couple blocks per game.
The rest of CSUB’s lineup has been a bit of an enigma, with 11 players averaging double-digit minutes. Caldwell, the veteran leader and Bakersfield native, runs the offense calmly and effectively when playing point guard, although she’s slid off the ball more often as the season has gone on to make room for freshman Nseije Ortiz. Hunter, a flashy scorer and distributor, and Sophia Tougas, a spot-up shooter, have been inconsistent.
The Roadrunners will need something they haven’t gotten often — strong showings from all their starters — to beat CSUN at the tournament in Henderson, Nev.
The Matadors will be coming off two days’ extra rest and even stronger on the court. When CSUN made that comeback on the road in Bakersfield, it didn’t have its two top scorers at full strength: sharpshooter Tess Amundsen, who has flirted with the nation’s best three-point percentage, was just back from injury and used primarily as a decoy, and scoring guard Jordyn Jackson missed the game altogether. Instead, CSUB gave up double-digit showings to Anaiyah Tu’ua, Michelle Duchemin and Ana Carolina De Jesus, demonstrating the variety of weapons the Matadors possess.
They have been let down all year by a league-worst defense, though, to match the Roadrunners’ league-worst offense. Something will have to give Tuesday at noon at the Dollar Loan Center.