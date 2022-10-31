 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Women's basketball preview: Roadrunners set to defy expectations

Good luck to anyone trying to project the Cal State Bakersfield women’s basketball team’s performance this season.

Six of the seven top players by minutes per game are gone from last year, including the trio of longtime veterans who powered the Roadrunners’ offense as double-digit scorers: Vanessa Austin, Andie Easley and the ever-reliable Jayden Eggleston.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget