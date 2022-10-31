Women's basketball preview: Roadrunners set to defy expectations

Good luck to anyone trying to project the Cal State Bakersfield women’s basketball team’s performance this season.
Six of the seven top players by minutes per game are gone from last year, including the trio of longtime veterans who powered the Roadrunners’ offense as double-digit scorers: Vanessa Austin, Andie Easley and the ever-reliable Jayden Eggleston.
That trio was supposed to herald a landmark season for CSUB last year; instead, the Roadrunners squandered the core of their schedule in a 13-game, three-month losing streak marred by seven COVID-19 cancellations. They recovered with three key wins late in the year, knocked off CSUN in overtime at the tournament, and fell one Austin hook shot short of upsetting eventual conference champions Hawaii.
But on paper, the 5-20 (3-11 Big West) season was a significant downturn from CSUB’s first campaign in the conference.
“I think our veteran players were not ready for that,” coach Greg McCall said at the team’s media day on Oct. 25. “I think they thought that their veteran leadership would just come in and teams would just move out of the way. And they stepped up to us, and it took us a while to regroup and get ourselves together.”
So what’s left for the Roadrunners this year from their 2021-22 campaign? They return sophomore guard Tatyanna Clayburne, who averaged more than 20 minutes per game as a freshman, scoring 20 points in a December tilt with Fresno State but just 18 combined in her next nine appearances. Post player Hennie van Schaik was named to the conference’s All-Freshman Team after leading the team in blocks and flashing a diverse offensive skill set. Fellow center Soli Herrera, a senior, is back as one of the team’s longest-tenured players, along with defensively inclined combo guards Simone Johnson and Sage Bridges-Bey, and last year’s redshirts, Garrisen Freeman, Kayla Morris and Sophie Tougas.
Presented with all this information, the Big West coaches picked them to finish last.
“They put us at the 11th spot for this season, but I don’t think we’re going to end there,” said van Schaik, a Netherlands native who competed internationally over the summer. “Our team’s actually looking good this year, so I’m just excited to start playing, because it’s hard to compare right now because we haven’t played yet … We want revenge for putting us on there.”
McCall said he doesn’t expect anyone to overlook CSUB, but “play us like we’re No. 11, and then we can show them something different.”
Just about everything will be different for this year’s squad, which McCall said is a “much more athletic team than we’ve ever been.” One key addition in that regard is junior transfer guard Grace Hunter, hailing from Porirua, Wellington, New Zealand via South Plains College and Florida International (where she averaged 9.3 points per game last year), who will immediately step into a leadership position for the Roadrunners.
“Big role for me, I’m not gonna lie,” she said. “But it’s something I’m willing to embrace and I’m happy to do it for the young ones.”
Bakersfield High alum Taylor Caldwell is also back in town as one of the team’s elder stateswomen and a highly capable defensive point guard, but is still recovering from an ACL injury.
The new arrivals are expected to reshape the CSUB offense in their image.
“You’ll see scoring from all around the court this year, which you didn’t get to see last year,” Clayburne said.
That includes Shaunae Brown, a Toronto, Ont., native and three-year contributor at Canisius who brings volume shooting and an on- and off-court intensity. Brown said that in evaluating transfer destinations, she believed she could bring “my wisdom, my knowledge, and just my overall experience and leadership” to the young squad.
“It doesn’t matter who I’m going up against,” she said. “I’m gonna shoot, I’m gonna look for my open shot, I’m gonna look for my teammates when my shot’s not falling. I’m gonna continue to lead and do everything that I have to do despite who I’m going up against.”
McCall also brought in a small freshman class, including point guards Morgan Edwards and Porterville native Nseije Ortiz, a former walk-on nicknamed "Scrap" (“I would come to the open runs, and I was always touching every ball, I just was everywhere on the court, so that’s how I got that name”) who earned a scholarship. The 6-foot-1 Julia Riley of Granite Bay can play multiple positions and shoot from the outside.
Molding these diverse and unfamiliar players into a cohesive team hasn’t been easy, but players say they’ve seen plenty of progress over the last several months, and McCall agrees.
“I really do believe this is going to be a really, really exciting team to watch,” he said. “They can really kind of put the ball in the basket, they can defend pretty well — when they decide they want to defend — so it’s pretty good. I’m loving what I see so far.”
Last season opened with non-NCAA Bethesda. This one starts at USC, as part of a schedule that also features road trips to Fresno State, UNLV, Pepperdine, Sacramento State and UCLA before Big West play even begins.
“The minute that we kind of play that one team that challenges us, that forces us to work outside our comfort zone,” Brown said, “it’s gonna bring us together and see how we react when things aren’t always in our favor.”
The year begins unofficially with an exhibition against Biola on Saturday.