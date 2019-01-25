Bakersfield College softball pulled off a surprising turnaround season last year.
Led by head coach Casey Goodman and ace pitcher Kylee Fahy, the Renegades finished 33-11 overall for its first winning season since 2012, won the Western State Conference’s North Division title and earned the highest playoff seed in program history.
Goodman and her players were happy with those results. Not this year, though.
“Just not settling and being happy with winning a conference championship last year,” Goodman said of what’s changed for her in her second season. “I think it’s really important to have two big impact players back to really lead the younger players and move this program forward.”
The Renegades open their 2019 season at home Saturday against Santiago Canyon at 7:30 p.m. BC will host San Mateo and Mount San Antonio on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively.
“We set the bar high last year with 33 wins, but we have lofty goals and we have the right people in place to reach those goals,” Goodman said.
Bakersfield will only return three sophomores that had significant playing time last year — Fahy, second baseman Ashley Hernandez and utility player Saidee Banuelos. Fahy, though, was the most valuable player on the team.
Fahy was an All-State pitcher, leading the state with 289 strikeouts and fifth with an earned run average of 1.40. At one point, she threw seven straight complete-game shutouts. She is a power pitcher, which teams will be more prepared for this year.
“Working on hitting my spots better,” Fahee said of her offseason development. “Sometimes I get iffy with my curveball that I throw out. … Just working on that more and just being more consistent.”
Hernandez will play the middle of the infield with freshman shortstop Alexandria Venegas, from Liberty. Hernandez was one of the few players that brought speed into the BC lineup last year. She hit .303 and drew more walks (22) than any other Renegade.
In practice, it looks like the two are good a turning double plays, Goodman said.
The outfielders will all be freshmen.
The thing that excites Goodman about the lineup compared to last year is the variety.
“Last year, we were kind of one dimensional on offense. We were just power,” Goodman said. “... We’ve got speed, power and gap power this year so I think we’re not gonna be one dimensional. We’ll be able to score more runs for Kylee. Those 11 games that we lost last year were because Kylee put us in a position to win, we just didn’t have the offense so I think we’re gonna be more consistent on offense this year.”
And to help out Fahy on the mound, BC brought in lefty pitcher Natilee Parrish from Arroyo Grande.
“Nobody likes facing a lefty pitcher, even in softball,” Goodman said.
