Willman's pro debut boosts red-hot Missoula PaddleHeads

After his stints in Bakersfield, Manhattan, Kan., and Albuquerque, N.M., the wide-open vistas of Big Sky country are looking pretty inviting for Kamron Willman.
“Missoula is amazing,” Willman said. “If you could see the view right now of the baseball field and everything behind it, you would agree.”
There’s plenty of reason for Willman to be upbeat. After opening his summer in a collegiate league in North Dakota for the second straight year, the Ridgeview and Bakersfield College product earned a spot in the Pioneer League and made his professional debut for the Missoula (Mont.) PaddleHeads on June 19.
Missoula immediately embarked on a seven-game winning streak, with Willman posting at least one hit in each game. After opening the season 13-9, the PaddleHeads went 13-1 with Willman through Tuesday night.
It’s an auspicious start to a career the middle infielder hopes to keep going for a long time.
“You’re going to have to pry this game out of me,” he said. “Something’s going to have to be broken for me to stop playing ball.”
Willman has spent much of his baseball career ahead of the curve, particularly as a defensive leader. During his tenure at Ridgeview, when he and his brother Kyle received BVarsity All-Area first-team honors as seniors in 2016, he was already experienced enough to act like “another coach on the field,” head coach Jason Hunsaker said.
“His dad was always giving him extra cuts, extra ground balls,” Hunsaker added. “But it was just his attitude. He already had that college-level attitude in high school.”
When Willman went to Bakersfield College for the 2017 season, though, he initially struggled against opposing pitching, and a freak bout with Valley fever forced him to sit out all through 2018. Former BC coach Tim Painton said, however, that this became a “blessing in disguise” for the young player, especially given that Willman had also come off two hip labrum surgeries entering BC.
“He had the opportunity to kind of sit and watch an entire season unfold in front of him,” Painton said.
When he came back, he transformed into a .310 hitter with a .458 slugging percentage, to go along with what Painton believed could develop into major-league-level defense. Willman turned into a two-year starter at shortstop for Kansas State, then used a final year of eligibility due to the pandemic to transfer to New Mexico for the 2022 season.
“In that conference, a lot of teams were from California,” Willman said, “so I kind of just felt a little selfish, but I wanted my parents to see me play a little more.”
Leaving college as a 24-year-old sixth-year senior, Willman acknowledged he might not have a straightforward route into professional baseball. But he believed that networking with former coaches and teammates would pull through, and eventually it led to him getting the call to Missoula last month for a Sunday matchup with the Glacier Range Riders.
“It was pretty awesome, honestly,” he said. “That’ll be a story that I tell my grandkids, and my brother’s kids and all that stuff.”
Willman said he drove through the night to meet the team in Kalispell and got about two hours of sleep — before going 2-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly in his debut.
He admits that despite his rosy start, he’s still getting adjusted to life in Montana.
“But being uncomfortable is something that I’ve kind of gotten used to,” he said, “just playing in different cities, playing in different states, playing for different guys.”
Former Kansas State teammate Cam Thompson is already on the roster, adding a degree of familiarity. And veteran teammate Kevin Whatley has given him some pivotal, if simple, advice.
“Whatley told me one thing my first game,” Willman said, “that will probably stick with me the rest of my career: ‘Don’t miss the fastball. Guys get paid to not miss the fastball.’”
After all the different stops on his journey, Willman made sure to credit Painton for the latest development in his baseball career.
“You were one of those dudes that let me know from the jump when I was younger that I had a chance to do this,” Willman said. “Without guys like him along the way, I know none of it would be possible.”
And from the coaches’ perspective, as Hunsaker put it: “I love seeing the kids that you expect to go on actually go on and do it.”