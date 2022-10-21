 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Williamson looking to end on high note at California Hot Rod Reunion

Bret Williamson left Famoso Drag strip seven months ago with a Nostalgia Top Fuel win at the March Meet and the early NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Series points lead.

Seven months later, Williamson is back at the fabled drag strip leading the points and looking to end the season on a high note at the 30th California Hot Rod Reunion.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget