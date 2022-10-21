Williamson looking to end on high note at California Hot Rod Reunion

Bret Williamson left Famoso Drag strip seven months ago with a Nostalgia Top Fuel win at the March Meet and the early NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Series points lead.
Seven months later, Williamson is back at the fabled drag strip leading the points and looking to end the season on a high note at the 30th California Hot Rod Reunion.
“It’s been a good year for us, a super good year,” said Williamson before Friday’s first qualifying session.
Good enough that, despite missing a race, he was still able to bring the points lead into this event.
Only two Top Fuel drivers turned out for the National Hot Rod Reunion in Bowling Green, Kentucky in June, as all others banded together and stayed away in a dispute over field size and payout.
“That kind of put a thorn in our side,” Williamson said of the missed race. “It was a weird deal, more dramatic than I care to talk about, but it’s OK.”
Williamson backed up his March Meet win with a victory in Boise in April but lost the lead when Tyler Hylton won the National Hot Rod Reunion.
Then came the September race in Tulsa. Williamson lost in the first round but regained the points lead as Hylton failed to qualify.
“That was big,” Williamson said of the Tulsa race. “We bobbled so hard I’m surprised we gained any ground at all. We missed the tune-up or just had crummy luck. We qualified horrible and lost first round. But we did what we went there to do, come back with the lead.”
No doubt Williamson and Co. want to leave with the championship, and doing so with another victory would even be sweeter.
But supercharged nitromethane-burning engines are finicky beasts and require a step-by-step approach.
“We’re trying to keep a lid on it and not look at the end result," Williamson said. “We’re trying to do it one run at a time. Do our thing and if the car runs like it should we’ll be fine.”
Williamson ran through the quarter-mile in 5.999 seconds at 251.06 mph in Friday's lone qualifying session, fourth best on a day most drivers struggled to get down the track.
Hylton, in a new dragster, had no problems as he grabbed the early No. 1 qualifying spot with a 5.751-second run. Adam Sororkin was right behind at 5.757 and Pete Kaiser, driving the car Dan Horan drove to last year’s championship, was third at 5.795.
The 15 drivers on hand have two more qualifying sessions on Saturday (noon and 4 p.m.) to set the eight-car field for Sunday’s eliminations.
There were two qualifying sessions on Friday for Funny cars with Bobby Cottrell pacing the field at 5.679 seconds. Cottrell has won all but one race this season and already locked up the series championship.
Tim Boychuck holds down the No. 2 spot at 5.684, followed by Dan Horan at 5.708, Billy Morris, 5.723, and Kamaka Pocock of Bakersfield at 5.761.
The Funny Cars have one qualifying session Saturday (12:30 p.m.) before the first round of a 16-car elimination field at 4:30 p.m.
Spectator gates open at 8 a.m. with qualifying runs in various other divisions also starting at that time.