Why do Cal Poly's football recruiters keep coming back to Bakersfield?

Bakersfield standouts have ventured across the country to play college football at the highest level in recent years: Krys Barnes at UCLA, Jordan Love at Utah State, D.J. Reed at Kansas State and so on. But right now, one much closer Division I school seems to be attracting them in particularly great numbers: Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
The Mustangs list seven players from Bakersfield on their 2021 roster. The typical range for a Division I school is between zero and two. Even Fresno State, with its commanding presence in Central Valley recruiting, only has one Bakersfield native right now. So what accounts for this outsized Kern County presence in San Luis Obispo?
Liberty High School football coach Bryan Nixon said the Cal Poly sales pitch he’s heard has been simple enough: “One, it’s a high-level education. Two, it’s close to home. Three, it’s football — at the beach.”
In terms of education, the synergies are clear: Cal Poly’s programs in agriculture and the business thereof align with an industry that dominates Bakersfield. (Current Mustangs backup quarterback Conor Bruce, who is from Bakersfield, is an agricultural business major.) Indeed, agriculture programs at Bakersfield College, for example, tout their direct link to Cal Poly: BC's website calls it “the leading community college agricultural program in the United States to send students to” the San Luis Obispo campus.
Geography is another big selling point. For one, it helps the Mustangs box out distant schools that venture into the state to recruit in California's bigger cities.
“When people come in from out of state,” Mustangs running backs coach and recruiting coordinator James Montgomery said, “you’re not going to want to drive four hours to get to the valley from wherever you land at.”
It also gets them the inside track on college players who are originally from the valley and now looking to transfer schools: “We loved you in high school,” Montgomery said, “we still love you now, and it might not have worked out at that situation — would you like to come here?” (Wide receivers Chris Coleman and Evan Burkhart are both transfers who originally hail from Bakersfield.)
Ties between the Central Valley and Central Coast go beyond simple geographical proximity. The established tradition of Kern County denizens heading west for quick getaways has earned Central Coast cities the nickname “Bakersfield West.”
“Most of our people in town travel to Pismo and San Luis on a regular basis,” Nixon said, “so that’s a home away from home for a lot of people.”
The football connections may be even stronger, however, and they have been for a long while. As Garces Memorial High School coach Paul Golla notes, the 1960 Cal Poly football team plane crash killed four players who were either from Bakersfield or BC, and the team now features a memorial outside its football stadium.
“The Central Valley’s always been known for tough, tough kids,” Golla said, “and I think, Cal Poly, I think they understand that and they value the relationship we have with each other for all these long years.”
The team’s recruiting ties have spanned many coaching staffs. Both Golla and Nixon had connected with Josh Brown, now at the University of Texas at El Paso, who was the defensive coordinator under Tim Walsh. Walsh’s administration also hired Eric Coleman, who had worked under Golla at BHS.
But the current valley recruiter for the Mustangs, defensive line coach Will Plemons, who came in with Beau Baldwin’s coaching staff in early 2020, also has longstanding relationships spanning more than a decade in the valley, owing to his time at Fresno State and Sacramento State. And Nixon added that Baldwin’s staff hosted a social event to help strengthen those connections.
“It’s really helpful because then, (coaches) call you,” Plemons said. “They know who you are and what kind of kid you like, and it’s nice when they call you and say, ‘Hey, I think I got a kid for you to look at.’ And that sure makes recruiting fun.”
However they got their leg up in Bakersfield, Cal Poly’s recruiters have no intention of slowing down, content to gather resilient players, all quite accustomed to playing in the heat.
“The quality of player, in my opinion, I think it’s just as good as anywhere in the state,” Plemons said, “if not better.”
Golla is willing to go one step further.
“I always compare the Central Valley to Texas and Oklahoma,” he said. “It’s football-rich, and that’s what they’re getting. They’re getting kids with tremendous passion and heart and fight. Good parents and communities that love their athletics.”