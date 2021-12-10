West tops Golden Valley in double OT, will face Paraclete for Holiday Hoops title

It took 90 points and two overtimes, but the West High boys basketball team reached the final of the 64th Lloyd Williams Holiday Hoops Tournament at North High on Friday night.
Senior guard Stephon Brooks scored 38 points and Gustavo Chavez added 21 to lead the Vikings to a 90-89 victory over Golden Valley.
West (5-0) advanced to play Lancaster-Paraclete (9-1) in the title game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Brooks, who missed Thursday's tournament opener with a sore knee, had 28 points in regulation with the score tied at 71-71, and added 10 in the two overtime periods. The game was tied 78-78 after the first overtime.
Chavez had four 3-pointers to account for a large chunk of his points. Zy Reese added 11, while teammate Ali Ramirez finished with eight.
J'len Slaughter had 31 points to keep the Bulldogs (6-3) close. Markell Brooks added 17 for Golden Valley, who will play South in the third-place game at 5 p.m.
Paraclete 73, South 61
It’s been two years since the Spirits lost a heartbreaker in overtime to Bakersfield High in the finals of the tournament.
On Saturday, Paraclete will have another chance, one year removed from the event’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Spirits used a big third quarter to extend a 6-point halftime lead.
Paraclete outscored South 31-16 to extend its lead to 22 points. Mister Burnside led the Spirits with 17 points, Luke Cramer and Dylan Cox had 15 apiece, Amari Robinson scored 12 and DJ Phillips Jr. added 11.
Tyrone Massey and Zion Harris led the Spartans (3-2) with 13 points, with Prince Ellis adding 10.
Bakersfield 45, Foothill 18
Dominic Contreras made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points to lead the Drillers (4-4). Logan McGee added eight points for BHS. The Trojans dropped to 1-6.
Ridgeview 42, North 36
Jovarie Hayden had a game-high 16 points as the Wolf Pack (2-4) advanced to the consolation championship. Mekhi Johnson had eight rebounds for Ridgeview, which will play Bakersfield High at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Noah Wright had 14 points for the Stars (5-4)
Bakersfield 45, Delano 42
Jayden Dock scored 11 points to lead the Drillers. Dominic Conteras had three 3-pointers to account for his nine points, and Arnold Ochoa and Chris Qualls had six points apiece. Johnny Vega had a game-high 17 points for the Tigers (3-7), while Mark Ragasa added 15.