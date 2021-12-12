West captures Holiday Hoops title with 51-50 victory over Paraclete

It’s still early in the season, but the West High boys basketball has certainly demonstrated a flair for the dramatic.
The Vikings provided plenty of evidence for their preseason personality in the 64th Lloyd Williams Holiday Hoops Tournament at North High.
West won its three tournament games by a combined four points, capped by a 51-50 victory over Lancaster-Paraclete in Saturday’s title game, improving to 6-0 in the process.
“Once again my guys showed me their resilience,” said West coach Elbert Watkins, whose team defeated Golden Valley 90-89 in double overtime in Friday’s semifinals. “I thought after an emotional win we would be flat coming out of the gate, and I told them not to panic because that is normal.”
Playing without standout guard Stephon Brooks in the second half, sitting the final 16 minutes after aggravating an injured knee, the Vikings took control of the game, outscoring the Spirits (9-2) 15-5 in the third quarter to take a 39-35 lead.
“I told them to always stick together in tough times and not finger point,” Watkins said/ “We always discuss being encouragers one to another.”
Gustavo Chavez was named to the all-tournament team after leading a balanced scoring attack with 13 points. Teammate Ali Ramirez made two clutch free throws for the second time in three days to help West to the championship.
“When Stephon went down I didn’t know if we had enough in the tank,” Watkins said. “But Chavez stepped up and ran the team like a headed veteran. He is never lacking confidence … and he never stops coaching on the floor. For him to make all-tournament is great for his confidence.”
Jamontae Hickman had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Ramirez scored 11 and Zy Reese added nine for the Vikings, who trailed 30-24 at the half.
Paraclete, which lost to Bakersfield High in overtime in the 2019 Holiday Hoops tournament, got things rolling early led by talented sophomore Mister Burnside. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder finished with a game-high 23 points, including eight in the fourth quarter as the Spirits battled to regain the lead. Dylan Cox added 11 points, while Donovan Ware had eight.
Golden Valley 70, South 63
Markell Brooks scored 23 points, Jermaine Dabbs had 21 and J’Len Slaughter added 13 to lead the Bulldogs (7-3) in the third-place game. Prince Ellis had a game-high 25 points for the Spartans (3-3), while Armando Higuera added 14.
Ridgeview 43, Bakersfield 41
Eleven different players scored as the Wolf Pack (3-4) won a close one against the Drillers (4-5) to capture the consolation championship. Cameron, Boldin and Jovarie each scored eight points for Ridgeview. Chris Qualls and Jordan Land had nine points apiece for BHS.
Delano 51, Foothill 43
Johnny Vega made six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points, all in the first half, to lead the Tigers (4-7). C.J Geivet scored 15 and Ethan Vargas added 12, thanks to four 3-pointers. Erik Polanco scored 20 to lead the Trojans (1-7).