Scores from in and around Bakersfield:
Garces 41, Centennial 3
Highland 49, Foothill 8
Wasco 28, Arvin 0
Liberty 38, Stockdale 13
Tehachapi 28, Golden Valley 6
Kern Valley 56, Boron 34
Bakersfield 34, Frontier 20
Kennedy 44, McFarland 12
Ridgeview 36, Bakersfield Christian 22
Independence 14, West 13
North 35, East 34 (OT)
South 43, Mira Monte 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.