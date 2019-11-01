Scores from in and around Bakersfield Friday night:
Liberty 37, Bakersfield 7
Highland 35, East 6
North 26, South 24
Centennial 13, Frontier 0
Garces 27, Stockdale 13
Bakersfield Christian 28, Golden Valley 0
Ridgeview 55, Independence 7
Mira Monte 42, Foothill 12
West 20, Tehachapi 14
Chavez 21, Kennedy 17
Shafter 28, Wasco 21
Kern Valley 55, Rosamond 0
