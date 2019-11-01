scots vs blades

Highland Scots Nick Salas (11) runs for a big gain during Friday night football action against East High School.

 JENNIFER JOHNSON

Scores from in and around Bakersfield Friday night:

Liberty 37, Bakersfield 7

Highland 35, East 6

North 26, South 24

Centennial 13, Frontier 0

Garces 27, Stockdale 13

Bakersfield Christian 28, Golden Valley 0

Ridgeview 55, Independence 7

Mira Monte 42, Foothill 12

West 20, Tehachapi 14

Chavez 21, Kennedy 17

Shafter 28, Wasco 21

Kern Valley 55, Rosamond 0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.