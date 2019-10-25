Scores from in and around Bakersfield:
Bakersfield 10, Centennial 3
Liberty 31, Garces 0
Frontier 21, Stockdale 20 (OT)
East 34, Foothill 6
Highland 41, South 17
Bakersfield Christian 50, Independence 7
Ridgeview 52, Tehachapi 6
West 21, Golden Valley 20
Shafter 27, Kennedy 21
Wasco 28, Taft 12
North 37, Mira Monte 26
