frontier vs stockdale

Jacob Mounmanivong (1) from Frontier runs for a short gain during first quarter action against Stockdale High School on Friday night.

 Jennifer Johnson / For The Californian

Scores from in and around Bakersfield:

Bakersfield 10, Centennial 3

Liberty 31, Garces 0

Frontier 21, Stockdale 20 (OT)

East 34, Foothill 6

Highland 41, South 17

Bakersfield Christian 50, Independence 7

Ridgeview 52, Tehachapi 6

West 21, Golden Valley 20

Shafter 27, Kennedy 21

Wasco 28, Taft 12

North 37, Mira Monte 26

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.