Overcoming adversity is nothing new to the Stockdale football team this season.
The team found out in June that its best player, quarterback Evan Burkhart, would have to miss the upcoming season after suffering a torn ACL.
So when the Mustangs faced the prospect of going 97 yards in the final 1:16, trailing Centennial 7-6 — with no timeouts — the situation must have had a familiar feel to it.
On cue, Stockdale moved the ball down field, setting the stage for a climactic finish. Quarterback Jack Kaiser found Loren Johnson in the corner of the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown with 3 seconds left, lifting the Mustangs to a dramatic 12-7 victory.
“The biggest thing is we just have to trust in each other,” Stockdale coach Brett Shelton said. “We’ve had a lot of adversity. I think everybody has the injury bug right now, and these guys have learned to come together and trust each other. And that’s what you saw at the very end.”
It was the fifth straight victory for Stockdale (5-2), but more importantly moved the Mustangs to 2-0 in the Southwest Yosemite League heading into next week’s showdown with Liberty (6-1, 2-0). It was also Stockdale’s first victory over Centennial since a 16-14 win in 2014, Shelton’s first year as Mustangs’ coach.
Stockdale’s resilience started on the defensive end where they stopped the Golden Hawks (3-4, 0-2) four times in the red zone. In the final minutes, Centennial had a first-and-goal and couldn’t score.
The Mustangs took over on downs after Golden Hawks coach Richard Starrett chose to go for the touchdown on fourth down. That set the stage for the fantastic finish.
“The defense played great all night long,” Starrett said. “We had four chances to put the ball in the end zone inside the 10 and didn’t do it. I decided to go for it on fourth down rather than kick a field goal, and make them go (more than 90 yards) with no time outs. They made a good play at the end, made a good throw and catch, and we came out on the wrong end of it.”
Kaiser had a rough start to the game. He was intercepted twice and his fumble set up Centennial’s late-game drive. But he came to life on the final drive, accounting for all 97 yards with his arm and legs.
“They’ve been put into a role where they have to step up and they’ve been stepping up,” Shelton said. “Even to get to that last drive … And our guys executed a well-planned-out two-minute drill. They believe in each other and they never stop, never quit, never stop competing. There’s no quit in their system so they’re never out of fight, which is great.”
Centennial was able to move the ball in the first half, capitalizing a multiple Stockdale turnovers. The Golden Hawks took a 7-0 lead on a short touchdown pass from Max Richey to Tristan Flores early in the second quarter.
The lead held up until the start of the fourth quarter when Stockdale’s offense started to heat up. Jaykob Jones, who finished with more than 200 yards in offense, scored on a 1-yard plunge early in the fourth quarter in what looked to be the tying score. But Shelton opted to go four a 2-point conversion, and when Stockdale failed, the Mustangs still trailed 7-6.
After forcing the Golden Hawks to punt, the Mustangs took over on what they hoped would be the go-ahead drive. But Kaiser’s fumble gave Centennial the ball deep in Stockdale territory.
But the Golden Hawks frustration in the red zone continued, setting up the game-winning drive, capped by a Johnson’s leaping catch.
“They were always a tight-knit group, especially the seniors, and now the juniors have kind of fell into place,” said Shelton, who has been impressed with the vocal leadership showcased by the injured Burkhart from the sidelines and every practice and games. “This is a group that our coaches really enjoy seeing in the morning. They really want to work. At team meals, you have these groups that sometimes don’t want to go to team meals. It’s like pulling teeth. These guys love the team meals. You can’t really get them out of there. It’s like ‘hey, it’s time to go home.’
“They just enjoy being around each other so when you see these guys fight for each other you really understand it being around them all the time. And when you’re willing to fight for somebody else and sacrifice a lot for somebody else, you’re able to produce so much more. And I think the guys are realizing that.”
Highland 56, Mira Monte 7
AJ Cleveland threw three touchdown passes, including two to Shabazz Muhammad to lead the Scots (6-1, 2-0) to a Southeast Yosemite League victory over the Lions (1-6, 0-2). Highland running back Dominic Rountree ran for two scores.
Foothill 23, North 14
The Trojans won their first homecoming game since 2011. The game was played at Mira Monte since Foothill's field is being renovated this season. Tyson Reynolds rushed for 246 yards and three touchdowns for the Trojans (4-3, 1-1 SEYL), who compiled 478 yards in total offense. Kaelan Delaney and Bryan "Pony" Diaz combined for 234 yards rushing. Evan Gallegos led the way on the defense with two interceptions and five tackles for Foothill.
Ridgeview 14, West 0
Justin Hinzo threw for 189 yards on 15 of 22 passing, hooking up with Zion Hall on a scoring pass to lead the Wolf Pack (4-3, 2-0) past the Vikings (2-5, 0-2) in South Yosemite League play. Hall finished with six catches for 98 yards and Jaron Amos rushed for 84 yards on 12 carries. Defensively, Donovan Parish had a team-high nine tackles and a fumble recovery, Tommy Strickland had seven tackles, a sack and a forced fumble, and Anthony Ramirez added eight tackles. West quarterback Daylon Leach rushed for 110 yards, but the Vikings had three drives inside the 20-yard line stall because of penalties and two turnovers.
Tulare Union 64, Delano 7
Ferny Nunez and Ryan Chaidez connected on a 5-yard touchdown pass to give the Tigers (0-7, 0-2 in the East Yosemite League) the only score of the game. Chaidez had five catches, while Jerrick Alestre added 56 yards receiving on four receptions. Sergio Garcia led Delano with 72 yards rushing. Defensively, Fernando Rivera had seven tackles for the Tigers, who lost defensive captain Fernandeo Coyotl to an ankle injury on the first defensive series of the game.
