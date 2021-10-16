WEEK 9 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD:

Thursday's scores
Hesperia-Sultana 56, Burroughs 0
Independence 48 Golden Valley 7
Wasco 36, Arvin 26
Cambria-Coast Union 69, Maricopa 12
Friday's scores
Garces 21, Bakersfield 10
Centennial 41, Stockdale 23
Foothill 42, Highland 35
North 28 East 7
West 28, Ridgeview 9
Bakersfield Christian 41, Tehachapi 19
Chavez 12, Taft 7
Kennedy 44, McFarland 0
Porterville-Monache 34, Delano 10
Bishop Union 54, Kern Valley 0
Laton 73, Frazier Mountain 6
Boron at California City, late
Desert at Rosamond, late
Frontier at Liberty, canceled
South at Mira Monte, canceled