You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WEEK 9 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD:

North B09I0634

North High running back Mar Kai Shaw dives for more yardage against East on Friday night.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Thursday's scores

Hesperia-Sultana 56, Burroughs 0

Independence 48 Golden Valley 7

Wasco 36, Arvin 26

Cambria-Coast Union 69, Maricopa 12

Friday's scores

Garces 21, Bakersfield 10

Centennial 41, Stockdale 23

Foothill 42, Highland 35

North 28 East 7

West 28, Ridgeview 9

Bakersfield Christian 41, Tehachapi 19

Chavez 12, Taft 7

Kennedy 44, McFarland 0

Porterville-Monache 34, Delano 10

Bishop Union 54, Kern Valley 0

Laton 73, Frazier Mountain 6

Boron at California City, late

Desert at Rosamond, late

Frontier at Liberty, canceled

South at Mira Monte, canceled

Coronavirus Cases