Week 7 high school football scoreboard

Thursday's scores
Liberty 13, Garces 0
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thursday's scores
Liberty 13, Garces 0
Bakersfield Christian 38, Bakersfield 14
Arvin 35, Boron 6
Golden Valley 41, Mira Monte 0
Friday's scores
Kennedy 20, Wasco 12
Bishop Union 28, California City 13
Centennial 33, Stockdale 6
Frazier Mountain 44, Trona 30
Hesperia-Oak Hills 55, Burroughs 0
Chavez 54, Delano 14
East 28, Foothill 0
Ridgeview 47, Frontier 46
Highland 44, Independence 29
North 28, West 7
Shafter 43, McFarland 0
Tehachapi 26, South 20
Saturday's games
Rosamond at Kern Valley, 7
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 288,301
Deaths: 2,549
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 276,968
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.35
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.19
Updated: 9/29/22
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.