Golden Valley's Brandon Ramirez and Julian Rodriguez try to stop East High's Randy Lenior in Thursday night's game.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Sophomore Jace Demacabalin rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns as Kennedy opened South Sequoia League play with a 44-0 victory over Taft on Military Appreciation Night on Friday night.

Estevan Orozco also had a big night on the ground with 77 yards on two carries. The Thunderbirds (4-1) had 290 yards rushing as a team.